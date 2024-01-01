替代项 - BoardShape
Boardable
boardable.com
减轻压力 — 有更多时间规划关键任务会议 — 更好的数据以提高董事会参与度和投资回报率。一个平台，多种解决方案。 高性能主板从 Boardable 开始 - 大规模改造您的主板并使其面向未来。我们专门构建的平台针对大规模沟通、治理和委员会管理进行了优化，因此您可以充满信心地进行虚拟或亲自治理。
Diligent Director
diligent.com
Diligent 是领先的治理、风险与合规 (GRC) SaaS 提供商，可加速组织和领导者的成功。
ContractZen
contractzen.com
ContractZen 是一款易于使用且安全的治理软件，其定价适合任何组织，包括先进的合同管理、100% 无纸化董事会会议管理、轻松的实体管理、无缝集成的电子签名提供商和内置虚拟数据室(VDR) - 合而为一。 ContractZen 的使命是帮助组织每天为尽职调查做好准备，为全球数百万中小型企业和非营利组织带来现代治理。我们让高管、投资者和董事会安心无忧。这就是为什么我们的名字是 ContractZen。
Adam.ai
adam.ai
一体化会议管理。 adam.ai 是一款智能一体式会议管理平台，可在会议之前、期间和之后捕获、管理和共享知识，将内容转化为有价值的资产，并推动成功的业务成果。
OnBoard
onboardmeetings.com
OnBoard 是一款董事会管理软件，可降低复杂性，使董事会和领导团队能够更智能地工作、更快地行动并取得更多成果。
Diligent Administrator
diligent.com
Diligent 是领先的治理、风险与合规 (GRC) SaaS 提供商,可加速组织和领导者的成功。
Ansarada
ansarada.com
利用 Ansarada 先进的虚拟数据室解决方案始终获得最佳结果。抛弃传统的数据室，立即加入世界顶级交易撮合者的行列。
Nasdaq
nasdaq.com
在纳斯达克，我们的目标是促进所有人的经济进步。我们为更强大的经济提供动力，创造更公平的机会，为建设更加可持续的世界做出贡献，帮助我们的社区、客户、员工和各种背景的人们充分发挥潜力。
EntityKeeper
entitykeeper.com
EntityKeeper's comprehensive entity platform enables you to manage critical data, create detailed org charts, and monitor filing/compliance requirements across your organization. By accessing real-time information, customizing data fields, managing deadlines with notifications (like filing dates), a...
BoardOnTrack
boardontrack.com
BoardOnTrack helps charter school boards deliver exceptional results. We're the only online governance management platform built for charter school governance. BoardOnTrack membership provides expert guidance (without hourly consulting fees) and access to the only intuitive, easy-to-use, all-in-one ...
Board Management
boardmanagement.com
Ready to Take Your Board of Directors to the Next Level? Utilize Our Board Meeting & Management Software to Help Board Members Collaborate and Get More Done
Beenote
beenote.io
Beenote is the first governance meeting management solution for board, executive and team. Beenote is an easy, accessible and efficient tool. From start to end of the meeting process, Beenote helps teams organize effective meetings by planning, holding, and following up (tasks, decisions) on meeting...
MyBoardPacket
myboardpacket.com
Since 2001, thousands of happy customers agree that MyBoardPacket is secure, simple and easy to use. An online board meeting management tool that provides document management, online voting, online discussions, and more. MyBoardPacket.com enables you to deploy a board portal which is so flexible it ...
Knowa
knowa.co
AI powered governance, connecting everything your Board needs to govern. Future proof your Board with Knowa's plug-and-play governance platform, delivering AI enabled knowledge discovery, meetings and collaboration in one secure and versatile ecosystem.
Tasks in a Box
tasksinabox.com
Let people who share the same goals collaborate together. Streamline your processes across the company, or ditch the organisational chart. Not everything can be planned so allow yourself to adapt to the situation on the fly and still collaborate together.
Diskus
letsdiskus.com
Diskus is a board and meetings management solution helping directors, committees and leadership teams be better prepared, engaged, and aligned in their collaboration and decision making process. Its board portal makes it easier than ever for corporate secretaries and administrators to manage meeting...
BoardSpace
boardspace.co
BoardSpace 是一款帮助公寓、HOA 和非营利组织的董事会和经理实现董事会管理自动化和简化的解决方案。
Hippoly
hippoly.com
Hippoly 是一个流畅、安全的协作平台，专为云构建并为决策者构建。我们的主要用户群体是组织的董事会，但管理团队、顾问委员会和股东团体也使用 Hippoly，他们需要一种简单、安全的方式来沟通和共享信息。
AdvisoryCloud
advisorycloud.com
AdvisoryCloud 是通过咨询委员会连接专业人士和公司的领先平台。我们的一体化平台允许公司和团队招募、建立和运营一个由全球领先专业人士组成的顾问委员会。各级专业人士都可以立即加入在我们平台上运作的顾问委员会，将董事会工作添加到他们的简历中，并获得作为董事会成员带来的专业福利。公司可以获得远程咨询委员会的见解和好处，可以在我们的专有平台上轻松地在一个地方进行所有管理。 AdvisoryCloud 成立于 2012 年，是一家私营公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州马林县，曾多次荣获 Inc. 杂志增长最快的私营公司之一等奖项。
Admincontrol
admincontrol.com
为董事会、管理层和主要利益相关者提供安全高效的信息、讨论和流程访问的软件。我们为董事会、管理团队以及法律和财务顾问等决策者提供智能、安全的数字协作平台。北欧市场领先的董事会门户和数据室提供商。 Admincontrol 隶属于 Visma，是 Visma 集团中最成功的公司之一。我们的总部位于挪威，在英国、丹麦、瑞典、芬兰和荷兰设有当地办事处。我们统计有近 100 名员工。认证和合规性：SOC 2 ISO 27001:2013 G-Cloud GDPR 存储在挪威的数据中心。 90 000 个用户。
Sherpany
sherpany.com
Sherpany 是瑞士领先的会议管理解决方案，旨在满足董事会、董事会委员会和执行会议的独特需求。 Sherpany 深受欧洲顶级公司的信赖，将会议效率提高了 45%，简化了整个流程——从会议准备到分发数字签名的会议纪要和行动项目。我们优先考虑安全性和合规性，拥有经过 FINMA 批准和 ISO270001 认证的强大解决方案，可集中并确保对您的数据进行适当的访问控制。除了可通过网络浏览器访问的基于网络的 Sherpany 平台之外，我们还提供适用于 iOS、Windows 和 Android 的本机应用程序，以便跨不同设备方便地访问我们的会议管理解决方案。我们基于 SaaS 的软件，加上我们...
Zeck
zeck.app
Zeck 是一个基于云的软件平台，正在改变董事会会议。 Zeck 既提高了时间效率，又提高了董事会动态的质量。基本上，在经历了悲惨且过时的董事会会议之后，作为运营商和董事会董事，我们决定彻底重新构想整个董事会会议流程。 Zeck 由屡获殊荣的演员、电影制作人和企业家爱德华·诺顿 (Edward Norton) 以及 Moosejaw（已被沃尔玛收购）和 CrowdRise（已被 GoFundMe 收购）的创始人罗伯特·沃尔夫 (Robert Wolfe) 和杰弗里·沃尔夫 (Jeffrey Wolfe) 共同创立。 James Zubok 是一位经验丰富的软件公司运营商和私募股权投资者，也是创...
GOVRN
govrn.com
AI-First 董事会管理软件。利用 Govrn 的人工智能驱动的董事会门户软件提高董事会绩效。体验人工智能发现、生产力和性能功能增强的无与伦比的安全性、实时洞察力和轻松的会议管理。
Govenda
govenda.com
用于公司治理的 Board Success Platform™。治理正在迅速变化，Govenda 是董事会成功平台，可帮助您的董事会加速向利益相关者治理的过渡，并与您的组织、股东和利益相关者的基础力量建立更深入的联系。 Govenda 的董事会成功平台不仅仅是一个董事会门户网站，它还是现代治理的未来。与 Govenda 合作，重新构想董事会如何为快速变化的世界中的关键任务提供有目的的战略领导。
BoardPro
boardpro.com
BoardPro 为小型企业、小型企业和非营利组织提供董事会管理软件。 BoardPro 董事会门户非常易于使用，通过数字化创建会议议程、编译董事会包、记录会议记录、发送操作和安全地存储文件，为董事会管理员节省了高达 75% 的时间。 BoardPro 安全地简化了董事会会议，提高了工作效率，实现了手动流程的自动化 - 让董事和受托人能够专注于战略和关键决策。专门的五星级支持和实时聊天，使用真人 - 24/7 提供。专家客户支持，在工作时间的前 2 分钟内回答了 80% 的问题。 BoardPro 订阅包括无限的用户和管理员；无限的会议和数据存储；通过网络应用程序随时从任何设备进行访问；和定期...