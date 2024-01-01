Blits

Blits.ai is the AI Ecosystem which combines the AI power of Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, IBM, Rasa, Wit, Amazon, Stanford, and many others in one platform. Build, train and deploy chatbots and voicebots with: - Generative AI models (GenAI) - Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) - Gain control by adding Conversational AI flows to GenAI Choose from a multitude of Large Language Models (LLM's) to train your bots. At scale, for any type of use-case. Focus on building a bot with the perfect tone of voice for your audience, and switch / optimize the underlaying AI Technology later. Always stay ahead of the competition with 'Blits Automate', giving your bots the latest combination of AI tech that fits your use-case automatically. Reuse templates between bots, creating multi language/country/brand interactive communication on your existing channels (WhatsApp, Slack, Twilio, Web, Salesforce, etc.) Connect backends to build smart bots (Automation Anywhere, SAP, ServiceNow, UIPath, SQL databases, APIs, etc).
目录:
Business
聊天机器人软件

