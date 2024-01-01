BetterPlace

BetterPlace

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：betterplace.co.in

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“BetterPlace”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

India’s largest tech platform for blue-collar workforce management. Betterplace uniquely addresses the requirements of both enterprises and the workforce in a fragmented and underserved ecosystem. It enables employers to manage the entire life cycle of their workforce by providing them services such as hiring, assessment of job seekers, digital on-boarding, KYC, training, attendance management, payroll, compliance and more, while helping blue-collar employees get trained and up-skilled, with access to financial and healthcare services.

网站： betterplace.co.in

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“BetterPlace”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

您可能还会喜欢

allGeo

allGeo

allgeo.com

WorkStep

WorkStep

workstep.com

SalaryBook

SalaryBook

salarybook.co.in

GoodSpace

GoodSpace

goodspace.ai

TradesFactor

TradesFactor

tradesfactor.com

HRpuls

HRpuls

hrpuls.de

Alongside

Alongside

alongside.com

Robert Half

Robert Half

roberthalf.com

Zoho People

Zoho People

zoho.com

SkillGigs

SkillGigs

skillgigs.com

Penneo

Penneo

penneo.com

Premier Virtual

Premier Virtual

premiervirtual.com

探索

产品

下载

支持

公司

法律信息

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

我们使用 Cookie 提供和改进我们的网站。使用我们的网站，即表示您同意使用 Cookie。

隐私政策