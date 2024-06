Berrett-Koehler Publishers creates books and training materials to bring people together around one central idea: change. For organizations that are pursuing broad change initiatives or investing in DEI strategy or leadership development programs, we provide books, audiobooks, ebooks, and online courses and events from worlds’ leading experts.

网站: bkconnection.com

免责声明:WebCatalog 与“Berrett-Koehler”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系,也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。