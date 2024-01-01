Atom

Atom

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：atomchat.io

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Atom”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Atom offers an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot solution to help businesses generate more qualified leads, create more intelligent chatbots, measure results, and integrate with CRMs. Key features include: * 24/7 intelligent virtual assistant to answer customer queries * Ability to reach up to 98% of customers through WhatsApp broadcast campaigns * Automated workflows to filter interested leads and focus sales team on closing deals * WhatsApp multi-agent integration to provide full visibility of customer conversations The solution integrates with HubSpot, allowing businesses to sync WhatsApp contacts into their CRM and create automated workflows using the AI chatbots. Atom provides a personalized advisor and team of AI in WhatsApp experts to guide businesses through the integration process, positioning themselves as a "turnkey" solution in the market. Case studies highlight how clients have seen significant improvements, such as increasing sales from 200 to over 3,000 per month, tripling digital sales conversion rates, and booking over 5,000 confirmed appointments in 2.5 months. The company has been featured in publications like CIO Peru, Forbes, and Estrategia & Negocios, highlighting their growth and recognition in the market. Businesses are invited to speak with an Atom advisor to learn more and try the platform for themselves.
目录:
Business
聊天机器人软件

网站： atomchat.io

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Atom”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

您可能还会喜欢

Whatstool Business

Whatstool Business

whatstool.business

Samdock

Samdock

samdock.com

Interakt

Interakt

interakt.ai

Shyftplan

Shyftplan

shyftplan.com

Morph.ai

Morph.ai

morph.ai

Chatgen.ai

Chatgen.ai

chatgen.ai

ScalePad Backup Radar US

ScalePad Backup Radar US

scalepad.com

Bigly Sales

Bigly Sales

biglysales.com

ChatSpark

ChatSpark

chatspark.io

ScalePad Backup Radar EU

ScalePad Backup Radar EU

scalepad.com

Chatchamp

Chatchamp

chatchamp.com

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

探索

产品

下载

支持

公司

法律信息

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

我们使用 Cookie 提供和改进我们的网站。使用我们的网站，即表示您同意使用 Cookie。

隐私政策