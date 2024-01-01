WebCatalog

ArtsAI

ArtsAI

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：artsai.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“ArtsAI”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

ArtsAI’s AI Personalization is the assembly of messages (CTV, video, audio, display, native, and text) to best match with the person receiving the message. ArtsAI’s automatic audience clustering and cohort analysis learns the right message to deliver to each person’s profile. ArtsAI’s technology can optimize from hundreds, or even thousands of message combinations in milliseconds.

目录:

Productivity
个性化软件

网站： artsai.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“ArtsAI”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Klaviyo

Klaviyo

klaviyo.com

AfterShip

AfterShip

aftership.com

Duda

Duda

duda.co

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Instapage

Instapage

instapage.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Sender

Sender

sender.net

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

Litmus

Litmus

litmus.com

您可能还会喜欢

Critical Impact

Critical Impact

criticalimpact.com

ICQ

ICQ

icq.com

InstaText

InstaText

instatext.io

LinkOut

LinkOut

linkout.network

Scal-e

Scal-e

scal-e.com

Punchbowl

Punchbowl

punchbowl.com

VerticalResponse

VerticalResponse

verticalresponse.com

Dynamic Yield

Dynamic Yield

dynamicyield.com

Adoric

Adoric

adoric.com

SpeechText.AI

SpeechText.AI

speechtext.ai

Pinpoint

Pinpoint

journaliststudio.google.com

Listrak

Listrak

listrak.com

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.