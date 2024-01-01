ArtsAI’s AI Personalization is the assembly of messages (CTV, video, audio, display, native, and text) to best match with the person receiving the message. ArtsAI’s automatic audience clustering and cohort analysis learns the right message to deliver to each person’s profile. ArtsAI’s technology can optimize from hundreds, or even thousands of message combinations in milliseconds.

目录 :

网站： artsai.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“ArtsAI”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。