替代项 - Appsmith
Hasura Cloud
hasura.io
Hasura 为您提供有关新数据源和现有数据源的即时 GraphQL 和 REST API。将 Hasura 连接到您的数据并在一分钟内获取 API。
Syncloop
syncloop.com
Syncloop is a visual API development platform that helps developers create APIs faster and easier. It supports various features such as basic modules, cron jobs, promote builds, team collaboration, wrapper services, and cloud environments. Syncloop also offers different pricing plans for shared, ded...
Presto API
prestoapi.com
PrestoAPI is one of the only no code, cloud based, tools to generate REST API’s. It lets developers instantly generate RESTful APIs from any data source, eliminating back-end development of modern mobile, web, and IoT applications.
Koxy AI
koxy-ai.web.app
Koxy AI is a no-code platform to build AI-powered sevrerless backend with no code and zero config. With Koxy AI you get a cloud-based serverless backend served from 35 regions around the world at the edge, Koxy Database (JSON-based) with unlimited storage, drag-and-drop API builder, and more than 80...
Jetic
jetic.io
Jetic is a cloud-native API and application integration platform based on Apache Camel, enabling developers to engineer, deliver, and maintain scalable APIs and integrations.
BuildShip
buildship.com
BuildShip 是一个低代码可视化后端构建器，可让您立即交付 API、计划作业、后端云功能。在人工智能的支持下，创建您自己的工作流程节点，连接到任何工具、数据库并为您的应用程序创建可扩展的后端。 BuildShip by Rowy Inc. 得到了顶级投资者的支持，包括 Worklife VC 的 Brianne Kimmel、Guillermo Rauch（Vercel 首席执行官）、Nat Friedman（Github 前首席执行官）、Balaji Srinivasan、AI Grant、Joseph Jacks（OSS Capital）和高管来自 Google、Figma 等。