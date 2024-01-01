替代项 - AppMaster
Postman Web
postman.com
Postman 使 API 开发变得简单。我们的平台提供的工具可简化 API 构建过程的每个步骤并简化协作，以便您可以更快地创建更好的 API。
Apigee
google.com
Apigee 是 Google Cloud 的一部分，可帮助领先公司设计、保护和扩展应用程序编程接口 (API)。免费试用 Apigee。
Stoplight
stoplight.io
使用 Stoplight，您可以比其他 API 工具更快地创建 OpenAPI 描述、文档、模拟服务器，而无需在一个集中式平台上具备专业知识。
Mockaroo
mockaroo.com
免费的测试数据生成器和 API 模拟工具 - Mockaroo 可让您创建自定义 CSV、JSON、SQL 和 Excel 数据集来测试和演示您的软件。
Tray.io
tray.io
Tray.io 是最先进的集成平台，用于连接您日常使用的工具。使用我们的可视化工作流程编辑器轻松简化流程。通过点击或代码进行构建。
SwaggerHub
swaggerhub.com
加入成千上万使用 SwaggerHub 的开发人员来构建和设计出色的 API。立即注册或登录。
SnapLogic
snaplogic.com
SnapLogic 是一家商业软件公司，提供集成平台即服务 (iPaaS) 工具，用于连接云数据源、SaaS 应用程序和本地业务软件应用程序。 SnapLogic 成立于 2006 年，总部位于加利福尼亚州圣马特奥。SnapLogic 由 Informatica Gaurav Dhillon 前首席执行官兼联合创始人领导，并获得了 Andreessen Horowitz、Ignition Partners、Floodgate Fund、Brian McClendon 和 Naval Ravikant 的风险投资。截至 2017 年，该公司已筹集 1.363 亿美元。 2015 年 12 月 1...
Kernex
kernex.io
Kernex 是一个无头 CMS，可让您轻松构建自己的 API 并管理您的内容。
Workato
workato.com
Workato 是 Gartner MQ 的领导者，它不仅仅是一个 iPaaS。它是一个可供业务和 IT 部门使用的智能自动化平台。它支持数千个企业和工作流程用例，因此您可以自动化一切。
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel 是一个客户沟通平台，帮助企业通过 WhatsApp 和其他社交消息渠道向客户销售产品并为其提供支持。功能亮点： - 具有双向消息传递功能的共享团队收件箱 - WhatsApp 聊天机器人 - WhatsApp 广播和批量消息传递 - 开放 API 和 Webhooks - 自动化 - 集成（Shopify、HubSpot、2000 多个带有 Zapier 的应用程序等） - 适用于 iOS 和 Android 的移动应用程序Android Rasayel 快速、可靠且直观。使用 Rasayel 的共享团队收件箱，您可以通过 WhatsApp 管理客户对话，确保高质量的销售对话，...
Backendless
backendless.com
可视化应用程序开发平台，使应用程序构建直观且易于管理，无需任何代码。
elastic.io
elastic.io
基于微服务的混合集成平台，用于跨不同的基于云和本地应用程序、平台和数据库的实时数据同步。
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
在人员数据实验室，我们正在构建最大、最准确的人员数据真实来源。我们提供超过 15 亿个人的简历、联系方式、社交和人口统计信息数据集，并按您需要的规模提供给您。注册免费 API 密钥并开始免费丰富个人资料，无需信用卡。
Zuplo
zuplo.com
更快地交付高质量 API：Zuplo 的 API 网关可帮助小型和大型团队将 API 快速、安全地投入生产，并提供改变游戏规则的开发人员体验。
Tinybird
tinybird.co
Tinybird 是为开发人员提供的无服务器分析后端。摄取流数据，使用 SQL 分析和丰富数据，并立即将结果发布为低延迟、动态 REST API。
Kong
konghq.com
Kong 是一家提供 API 和微服务管理的云连接公司。我们的平台将 API 网关、Ingress 和 Service Mesh 统一到一个开发人员解决方案中。
Informatica
informatica.com
Informatica（纽约证券交易所股票代码：INFA）是企业云数据管理领导者，通过帮助企业实现其最关键资产的变革力量，将数据和人工智能带入生活。我们创建了一个新的软件类别，即 Informatica 智能数据管理云™ (IDMC)，它由人工智能和端到端数据管理平台提供支持，可跨几乎所有多云、混合系统连接、管理和统一数据，实现数据民主化并帮助企业实现业务战略现代化。大约 100 个国家/地区的客户以及财富 100 强企业中的 86 家客户依靠 Informatica 来推动数据主导的数字化转型。信息学。数据和人工智能诞生的地方。™
Jitterbit
jitterbit.com
连接 SaaS、本地和云应用程序，同时立即将智能注入任何业务流程。了解有关 API 与 Jitterbit 集成的更多信息。
Ambassador
getambassador.com
大使使营销人员能够利用口碑的力量来增加客户、推荐和收入。他们的营销人员友好型软件简化了推荐营销，自动化了注册、跟踪、奖励和管理客户、附属机构、影响者和合作伙伴的过程。全球的消费品牌和 B2B 公司正在利用大使的开创性软件快速实施、扩展和优化他们的推荐营销计划、合作伙伴和联属计划以及影响者活动。
Checkly
checklyhq.com
为开发人员提供令人愉快的主动监控。 Checkly 是现代堆栈的 API 和 E2E 监控平台：可编程、灵活且喜爱 JavaScript。
Formcarry
formcarry.com
你的 <form> 但它确实有效。将您的 HTML <form> 转换为功能齐全的内容 获取电子邮件通知、上传文件、与其他应用程序集成。 3 分钟即可完成设置并免费使用。
Userparser
userparser.com
Userparser is user-agent parser and IP-address lookup API that transforms user agent and ip address to detailed analytical data. User agent parsers and IP lookup APIs are two tools that can be used to help identify a user’s location. User agent parsers work by looking at the information contained in...
RSS API
rssapi.net
Parse RSS, ATOM and JSON-Feeds easily via REST API and receive new items via Webhooks!
Hyphen API
hyphenapi.com
Collection of Ready To Use APIs for Developers and Businesses. Can be integrated directly via simple REST API call .
broadpeak.io
broadpeak.io
broadpeak.io is a video API-based platform that offers content providers, pay-TV operators, and OTT service providers an easy, fast, and reliable way to deliver advanced streaming quality to their subscribers. It adapts the streams in real-time, so viewers get the right ones automatically. It person...
APItoolkit
apitoolkit.io
Transform your tech team's API managements with APIToolkit. Our platform delivers real-time monitoring, error tracking, and performance insights, ensuring your APIs run flawlessly, and that your outbound API integrations don't impact your business with breaking changes. Help your support teams inves...
Apitally
apitally.io
Apitally provides a simple SaaS solution for REST API monitoring with a focus on data privacy and affordability. It is super easy to set up and use for new and existing projects using Python or Node.js and never collects sensitive data. API traffic monitoring & analytics: Keep track of API requests,...
Traject Data
trajectdata.com
Traject Data is a leading data provider with 10 APIs across major search and eCommerce sites. Most data sources are expensive and limited in scope, making it difficult to identify insights that actually help your business grow. We provide reliable, robust, real-time data to organizations that want t...
Pellerex
pellerex.com
An ecosystem of Standalone and Managed Foundations, APIs, and Live Services to help you build and transform software rapidly. Our foundations will accelerate your time to market by many months, and our APIs will help you focus on your product and not the surrounding infrastructure. Pellerex is a Clo...
ModelsLab
modelslab.com
Doing the groundwork for making AI more accessible. Models Lab is a suite of APIs that make it easy for businesses to create visual content. Our APIs are easy to use and integrate with various applications, making it possible for businesses of all sizes to take advantage of our services.