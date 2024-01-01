Android Shadow Generator

Android Shadow Generator

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：inloop.github.io

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Android Shadow Generator”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Android Shadow Generator tool allows developers to easily generate and customize Android shadows for their applications. Some key features of the Android Shadow Generator include: * Fully Customizable Shadows: The tool provides a user-friendly interface to adjust various shadow properties, such as blur, color, and offset. Developers can fine-tune the shadow appearance to match their app's design. * 9-Patch Shadow Generation: The generated shadows are in the 9-patch format, which is a common way of representing scalable images in Android. This ensures the shadows can be resized without losing quality. * Basic, Fill & Outline, and Advanced Options: The tool offers different levels of customization, from basic shadow settings to advanced options like box size, padding lines, and side clipping. * Preview and Download: Developers can see a live preview of the generated shadow and download it in the appropriate format for use in their Android app. * Browser Compatibility: The tool works best with modern browsers, and it displays a message to users with outdated browsers, advising them to upgrade.

网站： inloop.github.io

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Android Shadow Generator”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

您可能还会喜欢

Story Path

Story Path

storypath.app

Android Developers

Android Developers

android.com

Branding Colors

Branding Colors

brandingcolors.net

ArrowChat

ArrowChat

arrowchat.com

CNET Download

CNET Download

download.cnet.com

FontGet

FontGet

fontget.com

Ticket Generator

Ticket Generator

ticket-generator.com

IMI Prompt

IMI Prompt

imiprompt.com

QR Code Generator

QR Code Generator

qr-code-generator.com

JSON Visio

JSON Visio

jsonvisio.com

Fancy Font Generator

Fancy Font Generator

text.fontforfree.com

BuildBee

BuildBee

buildbee.com

探索

产品

下载

支持

公司

法律信息

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

我们使用 Cookie 提供和改进我们的网站。使用我们的网站，即表示您同意使用 Cookie。

隐私政策