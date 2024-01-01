替代项 - Alight
ADP
adp.com
ADP 提供行业领先的在线薪资和人力资源解决方案，以及税务、合规、福利管理等。通过 ADP 获得最佳效果。
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits 是一家总部位于美国的公司，为公司提供基于云的软件即服务来管理人力资源，特别关注帮助他们办理健康保险。Zenefits 成立于 2013 年。总部位于旧金山。
Aadmi
aadmi.com
Aadmi Consulting provides full life-cycle HR support for all your business' human capital needs.
G&A Partners
gnapartners.com
By providing proven solutions and technology in the areas of human resources, employee benefits, payroll administration and workplace safety, G&A Partners alleviates the burden of tedious administrative tasks and allows business owners to focus their time, talent and energy on growing their company....
Aflac
aflac.com
With Aflac, whether you're a large business or a small one, you can provide your employees with the kind of benefits they'd expect from a bigger company, helping your business stand out from the crowd.
Insperity
insperity.com
Insperity provides HR and business solutions that help America's best companies prosper since 1986.
Lumity Benefits
lumity.com
Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.