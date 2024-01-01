AIGA Eye on Design
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“AIGA Eye on Design”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
AIGA 通过区域、国家和全球活动将从业者、爱好者和赞助人联系起来，并通过创建和策划内容来倡导更好地理解设计师和设计的价值，从而将设计作为一种专业工艺、战略优势和重要的文化力量来发展在政府、企业、媒体和公众中。
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“AIGA Eye on Design”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。
您可能还会喜欢
Trezi
trezi.com
National Weather Service
weather.gov
The Beaverton
thebeaverton.com
Design Contest
designcontest.com
Townsville Bulletin
townsvillebulletin.com.au
Hispanic Executive
hispanicexecutive.com
MIT News
news.mit.edu
Graphic Design Junction
graphicdesignjunction.com
Lawgeex
lawgeex.com
Design Bundles
designbundles.net
NCBI
ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
Behance
behance.net