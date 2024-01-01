AIChatbot is an ai powered conversational chatbot builder for customer support.AIChatbot enables you to create a custom GPT chatbot trained from your own data. This is achieved by uploading your website URL, PDF files, or sitemap. The AIChatbot can respond to customer inquiries in multiple languages and provides the convenience of embedding the chatbot widget directly onto your website

