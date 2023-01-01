替代项 - Accelevents
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc. 是一家美国上市公司，为企业提供基于云的通信和协作解决方案。RingCentral 首席执行官 Vlad Shmunis 和首席技术官 Vlad Vendrow 于 1999 年创立了该公司。RingCentral 的投资者包括 Doug Leone、红杉资本、David Weiden、Khosla Ventures、 Rob Theis、Scale Venture Partners、Bobby Yerramilli-Rao、Hermes Growth Partners 和 DAG Ventures。它于2013年完成首次公开募股。
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite 是一家位于美国的活动管理和票务网站。该服务允许用户浏览、创建和推广本地活动。该服务向活动组织者收取费用，以换取在线票务服务，除非活动是免费的。Eventbrite 于 2006 年推出，总部位于旧金山，并于 2012 年在英国开设了第一个国际办事处。该公司目前在纳什维尔、伦敦、科克、阿姆斯特丹、都柏林、柏林、墨尔本、门多萨、马德里和圣保罗。该公司于2018年9月20日在纽约证券交易所上市，股票代码为EB。
Airmeet
airmeet.com
探索虚拟峰会、在线会议和混合活动的首选平台。旨在通过定制体验进行互动。免费试用！
Whova
whova.com
适用于现场、混合和虚拟活动的一体化活动管理软件
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo 是世界上最受欢迎的活动软件。我们的平台使每个组织者、营销人员、参展商和与会者能够释放活动的力量。
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
举办您的观众会喜欢的网络研讨会。如果您已准备好使用简单、可定制的网络研讨会软件，无需下载或麻烦，欢迎回家。
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
Ticket Tailor 是一款简单、免费的活动票务解决方案，适用于各种形式和规模的活动。免费注册，举办您的第一个活动，并在线出售门票。
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast 是一个量身定制的 B2B 活动平台，可通过轻松举办引人入胜的数字和现场活动来改变营销方式。来自 Adobe、Microsoft、Zuora 和 Mailchimp 等公司的数千名企业 B2B 营销人员利用 Goldcast 来提高出席率、创造引人入胜的体验、重新调整活动内容的用途并利用意图数据。通过 Goldcast 提升您的活动，实现真正的观众参与、品牌发展和收入增长；从网络研讨会和产品演示到思想领导力小组和现场晚宴，从基本活动转向收入驱动的参与。
Swapcard
swapcard.com
轻松举办更智能的展览和会议 Swapcard 是一个易于使用的注册和参与活动平台，旨在为您的活动带来更高的收入。
WebinarNinja
webinarninja.com
WebinarNinja 让您可以无忧地创建、主持和共享网络研讨会。立即开始，在 10 秒内创建您的第一个网络研讨会。
Hubilo
hubilo.com
举办更好的活动来推动实际收入。 每一次活动都是增加收入的机会——无论发生在哪里。优先考虑来自单一平台的管道，包括网络研讨会、观看聚会、演示、会议和可转化的现场活动。
RainFocus
rainfocus.com
RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activatio...
EventX
eventx.io
“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and...
AllEvents
allevents.in
AllEvents is a rapidly expanding event management platform that offers comprehensive 360° features to assist event organizers. The platform helps event creators to create event pages, streamline ticket sales, and receive instant payment. Trusted by over 300K event professionals, AllEvents is adaptab...
Swoogo
swoogo.events
With an emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and the true DIY spirit, Swoogo is a user-friendly event management platform that helps bring people together from anywhere. Swoogo’s superpower is streamlining the organizational aspects of every type of event, from registration and session scheduling,...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
EventCreate
eventcreate.com
在几分钟内创建一个漂亮的活动网站。建立活动网站、收集注册、出售门票并在线宣传您的活动。可靠、安全。受到全球超过 1,000,000 人的信赖，包括 Nike、MIT 和 Refinery29 的规划者。
EventBookings
eventbookings.com
EventBookings 是一个简单、易于使用的活动票务解决方案，适用于所有类型和规模的活动。注册、直播您的第一个活动并在线售票。
Worksup
worksup.com
20 多年来，我们一直致力于组织会议和商务活动。有一次，面对不同的活动行业挑战，我们决定创建一个既易于与会者使用又易于组织者快速设置的活动平台。现在，我们的专业知识涵盖了活动管理的各个方面，为合作伙伴提供简单的活动直播、问答、参与任务、展览机会以及参与者的商业社交活动。感谢我们从客户那里得到的反馈以及创始人的实施经验，Worksup 正在不断发展。在每次活动策划过程中，Worksup 都是组织者的支持朋友，我们的顾问会建议最佳解决方案来支持您的个人目标。
Zuddle
zuddl.com
活动和网络研讨会的统一平台。 通过统一多种工具来简化您的活动工作流程，以获得卓越的与会者体验和见解。