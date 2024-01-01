AbsolutChat

AbsolutChat

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：absolutchat.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“AbsolutChat”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

AbsolutChat is a no-code chatbot platform that allows businesses to create chatbots for various social channels like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, etc. It is an all-in-one conversational platform that helps businesses acquire, engage, and support customers 24/7 on any channel. * Automate responses for frequently asked customer questions. * Multi-channel engagement - create chatbots for any social channel and make them live in under an hour. * Centralized inbox and live chat transfer - get a single view of all customer conversations across channels. * Intuitive drag-and-drop flow builder to build intelligent conversations. * Open API and integrations to work with other tools. Why Build a WhatsApp Chatbot? * 8 out of 10 customers prefer messaging over phone calls. * Allows you to give customers the option to start a WhatsApp conversation on the spot. * Increases customer outreach and provides 24/7, 365 days support. * Reduces operational costs and delivers faster responses. Overall, AbsolutChat seems to be a comprehensive conversational platform that enables businesses to quickly set up and manage chatbots across multiple channels, with a focus on WhatsApp as a key messaging platform.
目录:
Productivity
聊天机器人软件

网站： absolutchat.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“AbsolutChat”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

您可能还会喜欢

Table Duck

Table Duck

tableduck.com

Optiwe

Optiwe

optiwe.com

Watermelon

Watermelon

watermelon.ai

chatof.ai

chatof.ai

chatof.ai

Harasocial

Harasocial

harasocial.com

Spoki

Spoki

spoki.it

Ivy.ai

Ivy.ai

ivy.ai

Jetlink

Jetlink

jetlink.io

nativeMsg

nativeMsg

nativemsg.com

Chatwoot

Chatwoot

chatwoot.com

Reve Chat

Reve Chat

revechat.com

ChatSpark

ChatSpark

chatspark.io

探索

产品

下载

支持

公司

法律信息

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

我们使用 Cookie 提供和改进我们的网站。使用我们的网站，即表示您同意使用 Cookie。

隐私政策