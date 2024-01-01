Wordle Junior

Wordle Junior

Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.

Chơi trên web

Trang web: connectionsgame.io

Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Wordle Junior trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.

Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.

Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.

Wordle Junior is a fun word guessing game where players have 7 tries to guess 4 letter meaning words. In which the player will get hints through the colors. Based on those colors you will know if the filled letter is appropriate or correct. When starting Wordle Junior, an alphabet appears below the empty boxes for you to choose and fill in. Then, the player fills in all 4 letters in the first row to form a meaningful word. Press enter to submit the result and know if the word is correct or not. It will be correct when the word shows green. Yellow means the letter is in the wrong place. It will be present in that table of cells but in another cell. Let's rearrange. But delete it and replace it with a letter if the empty box that appears is gray because the letter is not correct and is not located anywhere. Interesting lies in the colors.

Trang web: connectionsgame.io

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Wordle Junior theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.

Có thể bạn sẽ thích

Phrazle

Phrazle

connectionsgame.io

Colorle

Colorle

connectionsgame.io

Bordle

Bordle

connectionsgame.io

Chortle

Chortle

connectionsgame.io

Instant Wordle

Instant Wordle

connectionsgame.io

Randle

Randle

connectionsgame.io

Wrdl

Wrdl

connectionsgame.io

Lingle

Lingle

connectionsgame.io

Worgle

Worgle

connectionsgame.io

QWRTL

QWRTL

connectionsgame.io

Obscordle

Obscordle

connectionsgame.io

Growdle

Growdle

connectionsgame.io

Khám phá

Sản phẩm

Tải xuống

Hỗ trợ

Công ty

Pháp lý

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

Chúng tôi sử dụng cookie để cung cấp và cải thiện trang web của mình. Bằng cách sử dụng các trang web của chúng tôi, bạn đã đồng ý với cookie.

Chính sách Bảo mật