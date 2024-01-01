Pomni Math Game

Game Toán học Pomni sẽ giúp người chơi rèn luyện khả năng tính toán bằng cách tìm đáp án tương ứng với phép tính bên trái. Game toán học Pomni là một game giải đố vui nhộn có chủ đề toán học, trong đó người chơi sẽ phải suy nghĩ thật nhanh để tính toán và tìm ra đáp án đúng tương ứng với phép tính cho trước. Ở phía bên trái của màn hình là phần tính toán trước đó. Ở bên phải là những con số. Người chơi sẽ lần lượt kéo các con số bên phải vào phép tính tương ứng với đáp án của phép tính bên trái để lộ ra những hình ảnh ẩn sau phép tính đó. Xóa tất cả các phép tính khỏi bảng bằng cách nối tất cả các kết quả tương ứng với nó.

