Your tour of Papa Louie's new restaurant goes awry when you break the lucky cat statue outside of the shop. Is this to blame for the restaurant's underwhelming opening day? When Papa Louie leaves on a mission to find a new statue, you're left in charge of Papa's Sushiria, where you need to master the fine art of sushi making! It's up to you to make the sushi exactly how your customers like it. Happy customers will increase your score and tip you more money, which you can spend on decorating your restaurant. Will you save the Sushiria?

Trang web: poki.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Papa's Sushiria theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.