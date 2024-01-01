Find The Lost Letter

Find The Lost Letter

Trang web: connectionsgame.io

Find The Lost Letter là một game giải đố vui nhộn, trong đó người chơi sẽ phải quan sát một hình ảnh nhất định, sau đó điền các chữ cái còn thiếu vào chỗ trống để tạo thành một từ hoàn chỉnh có ý nghĩa. Bên phải là 3 chữ cái mà trò chơi đã gợi ý cho người chơi. Người chơi chỉ cần chọn một trong ba chữ cái đó. Chỉ có một chữ cái là đúng. Chữ cái đúng sẽ là chữ cái mà khi kết hợp với các chữ cái đã cho còn lại sẽ tạo thành từ có nghĩa hoàn chỉnh và tương ứng với hình ảnh đã cho. Hoàn thành tất cả các câu đố với 60 đồ vật và việc học tiếng Anh của bạn sẽ trở nên dễ dàng hơn.

