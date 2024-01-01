Draw And Pass

Tại Draw And Pass, người chơi sẽ phải vẽ những chi tiết còn thiếu để hoàn thành các câu đố hình ảnh. Kích thích sự sáng tạo của bạn với những hình ảnh thú vị. Draw And Pass cung cấp cho người chơi tổng cộng hơn 50 hình ảnh khác nhau. Đây là những bức ảnh rất gần gũi với con người trong cuộc sống đời thường như đồ ăn, động vật,… Nhưng chưa hoàn chỉnh, bạn phải hoàn thiện bằng cách vẽ lại những chi tiết còn thiếu trong khung. hình ảnh. Mở rộng khả năng sáng tạo của bạn và hoàn thành những phần còn thiếu để vượt qua các cấp độ. Bạn có thể sử dụng nút gợi ý ở phía trên bên phải màn hình. Kiểm tra trí tưởng tượng của bạn.

