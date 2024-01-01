Animals Word Search

Animals Word Search cung cấp cho người chơi một vốn từ vựng nhất định, sau đó quan sát thật kỹ để tìm ra chúng trong bảng từ lộn xộn. Trong Tìm kiếm Từ Động vật, một bảng chữ cái xuất hiện với nhiều chữ cái được sắp xếp lộn xộn. Bên phải là những từ bạn cần tìm trong bảng đó. Hãy quan sát thật kỹ rồi tìm ra chúng bằng cách kéo chuột từ chữ cái đầu tiên đến chữ cái cuối cùng của từ. Nó thường nằm trên cùng một hàng ngang, dọc hoặc chéo. Đừng cho rằng chữ cái đầu tiên của từ sẽ ở trên cùng, vì nó có thể được sắp xếp theo thứ tự ngược lại. Khi bạn hoàn thành một chữ cái, từ tương ứng ở bên phải của nó sẽ bị gạch bỏ. Trò chơi này được tạo ra với mục đích giúp người chơi tăng khả năng quan sát và biết thêm từ vựng.

