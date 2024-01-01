Lựa chọn thay thế - Zenefits

ADP

ADP

adp.com

ADP cung cấp các giải pháp nhân sự và tính lương trực tuyến hàng đầu trong ngành, cùng với thuế, tuân thủ, quản lý phúc lợi và hơn thế nữa. Tận dụng tốt nhất với ADP.

Insperity

Insperity

insperity.com

Insperity provides HR and business solutions that help America's best companies prosper since 1986.

Lumity Benefits

Lumity Benefits

lumity.com

Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.

