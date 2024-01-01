Viva.com

Viva.com Group, formerly Viva Wallet, is a leading European technology bank for payments across 24 markets. Operating in 17 languages and 9 currencies, we support 30+ payment methods globally. The free app, viva.com | Terminal, can be effortlessly set up on smartphones or other over 985 supported device types, effectively transforming these devices into adaptable point-of-sale terminals, all without the need for extra hardware. Upon downloading the app, your business can readily process various payments, manage inventory, and access sales analytics while on the move. This combination of mobility, cost-effectiveness, and a user-friendly interface makes the viva.com | Terminal app highly suitable for small businesses, pop-up events, and remote locations.We enhance security with viva.com's encryption and tokenization services, adding an extra layer of protection during payments. This ensures you're safeguarded against potential security issues and penalties. Key Features:Contactless PaymentsCollect TipsPaperless ReceiptsConnect to PrintersReal-Time Sales DataManage ShiftsLocalisationProcess Payments OfflineKey Benefits:- Reduce your transaction fees to 0% and benefit from viva.com´s unique cashback concept.- Get your money instantly after each transaction with our Real-Time Settlement feature. No more waiting for days or weeks to receive funds! - With viva.com | Terminal and Tap on Any Device - you can accept payments directly on your iPhone, your Android devices, or choose from 985+ supported device types!
Finance
