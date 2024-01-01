Lựa chọn thay thế - Verkada

WebCatalog

Rhombus

Rhombus

rhombus.com

Tạo không gian thông minh hơn, an toàn hơn trên nền tảng đám mây hợp nhất An ninh vật lý được thực hiện hiện đại. Quản lý tòa nhà của bạn mọi lúc, mọi nơi bằng giải pháp tất cả trong một kết hợp các camera thông minh, kiểm soát truy cập, cảm biến, tích hợp và báo động dưới một tấm kính duy nhất.

Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems

milestonesys.com

Milestone Systems: video technology software that helps people understand what they are looking at - in security and beyond. Milestone Systems finds information in video data that people can act on: – Either to revisit things that happened in the past – Or to see things in real-time – and soon we w...

Hikvision

Hikvision

hikvision.com

Hikvision is committed to serving various industries through its cutting-edge technologies of machine perception, artificial intelligence, and big data, leading the future of AIoT: Through comprehensive machine perception technologies, we aim to help people better connect with the world around them...

