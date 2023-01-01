Lựa chọn thay thế - Trustmetrics
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
Nền tảng nhãn trắng phát triển nhanh nhất dành cho các đại lý tiếp thị kỹ thuật số. CRM, Email, SMS 2 chiều, Trình tạo kênh và hơn thế nữa!
Podium
podium.com
Mang lại lợi thế không công bằng cho doanh nghiệp của bạn với Đánh giá, Nhắn tin, Thanh toán, Trò chuyện trên web, v.v.
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com là trang web đánh giá người tiêu dùng Đan Mạch được thành lập tại Đan Mạch vào năm 2007, nơi lưu trữ các đánh giá về các doanh nghiệp trên toàn thế giới. Gần 1 triệu đánh giá mới được đăng mỗi tháng. Trang web cung cấp dịch vụ freemium cho các doanh nghiệp. Công ty dựa vào người dùng,...
Kenect
kenect.com
Tương tác với khách hàng của bạn dù họ đang ở đâu - nhắn tin trên điện thoại của họ. Nhân đôi số khách hàng tiềm năng của bạn, tạo ra các đánh giá trực tuyến, thu thập các khoản thanh toán và bắt đầu các cuộc trò chuyện video, tất cả đều qua tin nhắn văn bản.
Thryv
thryv.com
Quản lý khách hàng mọi lúc, mọi nơi và trên mọi thiết bị bằng phần mềm dành cho doanh nghiệp nhỏ của Thryv: CRM, Tiếp thị bằng văn bản và email, Truyền thông xã hội, Trang web, v.v.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye là một nền tảng trải nghiệm khách hàng toàn diện. Hơn 60.000 doanh nghiệp thuộc mọi quy mô sử dụng BirdEye hàng ngày để được tìm thấy trực tuyến thông qua các bài đánh giá, được khách hàng lựa chọn thông qua tương tác qua tin nhắn văn bản và trở thành doanh nghiệp tốt nhất với các công cụ kh...
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
Sử dụng nền tảng quản lý phương tiện truyền thông xã hội của PromoRepublic để tạo và tùy chỉnh nội dung bằng các công cụ tích hợp, lên lịch cho nhiều trang truyền thông xã hội, chạy quảng cáo và nhận kết quả cho doanh nghiệp của bạn.
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself là công ty bảo mật và quản lý danh tiếng trực tuyến cung cấp phần mềm và dịch vụ, bao gồm: kết quả tiêu cực trên Google, xây dựng thương hiệu cá nhân, bảo vệ thông tin cá nhân, quét Dark Web, v.v.
Debutify
debutify.com
Nhận được nhiều đánh giá hơn trong thời gian ngắn hơn, với ít nỗ lực hơn. Đánh giá Debutify đơn giản hóa việc yêu cầu, thu thập và quản lý đánh giá của khách hàng để bạn có thể nhận được nhiều đánh giá nhanh hơn.
G2
g2.com
So sánh các phần mềm và dịch vụ kinh doanh tốt nhất dựa trên xếp hạng của người dùng và dữ liệu xã hội. Đánh giá phần mềm CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM và Marketing.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Thúc đẩy thương hiệu của bạn® với nền tảng tiếp thị số 1® dành cho doanh nghiệp nhỏ.
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
Nền tảng tất cả trong một để đạt được thành công trong tìm kiếm địa phương · Leo lên thứ hạng, nâng cao danh tiếng của bạn và nổi bật trong tìm kiếm địa phương với BrightLocal.
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak thúc đẩy sự phát triển của các ứng dụng và trò chơi phổ biến nhất thế giới bằng cách cung cấp thông tin chi tiết hữu ích trong một giao diện đơn giản. → Hãy thử chúng tôi miễn phí!
Text Request
textrequest.com
Thúc đẩy sự tương tác của khách hàng Nền tảng nhắn tin doanh nghiệp cho phép bạn nhắn tin trực tiếp từ số điện thoại văn phòng trên máy tính của mình để bạn thực sự có thể nhận được phản hồi.
Yext
yext.com
Yext là một công ty công nghệ của Thành phố New York hoạt động trong lĩnh vực quản lý thương hiệu trực tuyến. Nó cung cấp các bản cập nhật thương hiệu bằng cách sử dụng mạng ứng dụng, công cụ tìm kiếm và các phương tiện khác dựa trên đám mây. Công ty được thành lập vào năm 2006 bởi Howard Lerman, Br...
Broadly
broadly.com
Phần mềm trải nghiệm khách hàng và danh tiếng trực tuyến giúp bạn tạo chiến lược tiếp thị trực tuyến để bạn có thể thúc đẩy lượt giới thiệu, khách hàng tiềm năng, đánh giá và doanh thu của khách hàng.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Cách dễ nhất để bán các giải pháp kỹ thuật số dưới thương hiệu của riêng bạn. Vendasta là nền tảng nhãn trắng dành cho các công ty cung cấp giải pháp kỹ thuật số cho SMB.
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ Công cụ quản lý đánh giá ứng dụng & ASO số 1. Phân tích phản hồi, quản lý xếp hạng và phản hồi các bài đánh giá, tăng lượt tải xuống tự nhiên cho App Store, Google Play, Amazon.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
Cách dễ nhất để nhận được nhiều đánh giá hơn và xây dựng danh tiếng của bạn. Tạo tiếng vang trên mạng xã hội, cải thiện SEO của bạn và giành được nhiều doanh thu hơn.
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
Nền tảng UGC tốt nhất để thu thập các bài đánh giá, câu chuyện, nguồn cấp dữ liệu mạng xã hội, ảnh và nhúng chúng vào bất kỳ trang web nào. Tự động!
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo là nền tảng tiếp thị thương mại điện tử với các giải pháp tiên tiến nhất để đánh giá khách hàng, tiếp thị trực quan, lòng trung thành, giới thiệu và tiếp thị qua SMS. Tìm hiểu thêm về cách thương hiệu của bạn có thể thúc đẩy tăng trưởng với Yotpo tại đây.
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby là một nền tảng truyền thông tự động, tích hợp DMS hiện đại, giúp bạn dễ dàng kết nối và chuyển đổi khách hàng. Thúc đẩy hiệu suất dịch vụ của đại lý của bạn vào làn đường nhanh.
Rannko
rannko.com
Rannko là nền tảng quản lý danh tiếng, thân thiện với người dùng 5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️, cho phép các nhà tiếp thị và chủ doanh nghiệp tiết kiệm thời gian thông qua tự động hóa. Các sản phẩm bao gồm ✅ Quản lý đánh giá, ✅ Phương tiện truyền thông xã hội, ✅ PowerListings và hơn thế nữa. Đăng ký Rannko ngay hôm ...
Appbot
appbot.co
Công cụ đánh giá và xếp hạng ứng dụng để nâng cấp toàn bộ trải nghiệm khách hàng của bạn. Nền tảng dành cho các công ty coi trọng đánh giá và xếp hạng. Appbot cung cấp khả năng giám sát, trả lời và phân tích đánh giá và xếp hạng đẳng cấp thế giới.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers là công ty phần mềm đánh giá khách hàng từng đoạt giải thưởng. Nhận được nhiều đánh giá hơn. Trả lời khách hàng. Tìm thông tin chi tiết về trải nghiệm của khách hàng.
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial là giải pháp quản lý mạng xã hội dành cho các doanh nghiệp có nhiều địa điểm và hồ sơ. Quản lý tất cả các hoạt động xuất bản, quảng cáo, tương tác, đánh giá và báo cáo của bạn từ một nền tảng tập trung, MavSocial cung cấp khả năng độc đáo cho các doanh nghiệp ở nhiều địa điểm để tạo quảng ...
SpotOn
spoton.com
Hệ thống điểm bán hàng và phần mềm xử lý thanh toán của SpotOn được thiết kế để hoạt động theo cách bạn làm việc. Và bạn được hỗ trợ 24/7/365 bởi những người thực sự quan tâm.
Mobal
mobal.io
Quản lý tất cả danh sách doanh nghiệp của bạn từ một nơi một cách dễ dàng. Chúng tôi làm cho việc quản lý danh sách doanh nghiệp của bạn trở nên thú vị, nhanh chóng và dễ chịu.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource là công ty dẫn đầu ngành về các giải pháp theo dõi cuộc gọi, quản lý khách hàng tiềm năng và phân tích kinh doanh. Tối đa hóa số tiền tiếp thị của bạn và nhận được kết quả đo lường được.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter cung cấp cho các thương hiệu ở nhiều địa điểm thông tin chi tiết và công cụ địa phương mà họ cần để theo dõi, phân tích và cải thiện trải nghiệm của khách hàng trên quy mô lớn.
Wooflo Pro
wooflo.pro
Discover Wooflo Pro, an all-in-one Business reputation management tool that helps local businesses collect positive reviews while keeping negative ones private. Send unlimited review requests via email, SMS, and WhatsApp.
ReviewGain
reviewgain.io
ReviewGain is an online reputation management SaaS platform built for Small Medium businesses. Our smart review management helps businesses achieve the highest rating in their area and convert their website in a lead generating machine.
Podstatus
podstatus.com
Podstatus is a service to monitor podcasts. Monitor reviews for all of your podcasts. Track your ranks hourly in 175 countries. Daily in your inbox.
Pluspoint
pluspoint.io
Pluspoint helps multi-location businesses and franchises to boost their local SEO to attract more organic traffic by providing automation solution for managing customer reviews. With its help, businesses can collect customer feedback through various channels including email, SMS, WhatsApp, and QR co...
Infuse Reviews
infusereviews.com
Infuse Reviews is an innovative and affordable online review management software, you can Request, Respond, Display, and Share Reviews all from our easy-to-use dashboard. You can also create customized Digital Signage with online reviews automatically included, as well as Rewarded Surveys with dynam...
Fera
fera.ai
Fera is a customer reviews app for Shopify, Wix, BigCommerce and other eCommerce businesses. It lets you easily request and display customer reviews, photos and videos from a variety of channels, including your own.
Famepilot
famepilot.com
Famepilot is an AI/ML-powered cloud Platform for businesses and brands to monitor and manage their customers feedback across all online (Search, Listing, Social, Review sites, and Online surveys) and offline (on-premise survey, kiosk, on tablets and paper forms) channels. Businesses of any size, fro...
Amazeful
amazeful.com
Amazeful is an online reputation management platform for local businesses. We help companies to gather online customer reviews and be chosen by more potential customers. It’s an efficient tool to generate sales, increase trust and stand out from competitors. The platform’s in-depth reporting and ana...
2 Step Reviews
2stepreviews.com
What is 2 Step Reviews? 2 Step Reviews is a review capture company helping local businesses and enterprises become the OBVIOUS choice for customers searching for their product or services on Google. How does it work?
SureCritic
surecritic.com
SureCritic helps customers tell the true story of their experiences - all the while making the process more transparent for everyone.
Riivu
riivu.io
Riivu is a review management tool designed to assist businesses in obtaining valuable feedback, generating online reviews, and enhancing their reputation through a suite of versatile features. Riivu helps streamline your customer feedback process, ensuring your brand shines online.
Review Tool
reviewtool.com
Get more reviews for your business, track your online reviews, and display them on your website with Review Tool's review generation and management platform. We are the #1 review management software, the best alternative to Podium and Birdeye.
ReviewRev
reviewrev.com
Give your clients the reputation management tools they need. Learn more about ReviewRev's white label solutions for review management, social media automation, and more. Become a reseller today.
Ratingful
ratingful.com
Improve your online reputation and obtain more 5-star Google reviews with Ratingful. Our platform simplifies the process of requesting reviews from customers, safeguarding your ratings, highlighting your top reviews, and monitoring your digital reputation. You can also reply to Google and Facebook r...
CustomerLobby
customerlobby.com
CustomerLobby helps service-based businesses get, manage and publish online reviews from their clients.
Avarup
avarup.com
Avarup is a cutting-edge online reviews management platform that empowers businesses to take control of their online reputation. With Avarup, companies can effortlessly gather, manage, and respond to customer reviews across various platforms from a single, intuitive dashboard. The platform offers to...
ReviewBot
reviewbot.io
ReviewBot’s real-time review tracking helps you keep a pulse on what your customers are saying so you never miss a beat. Easily get reviews in Slack, Zendesk, email, or wherever your team works.
Ratesight
ratesight.com
Ratesight is an online review management platform that companies can use to gather and track reviews. Why is online review and reputation management important? Take a look at these stats: Consumers are willing to spend 31% more on businesses that have garnered great reviews. 84% of consumers say the...
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
Get More Reviews
getmorereviews.com
Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.
FreshReview
freshreview.co
Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.
Shout About Us
shoutaboutus.com
Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.
Reviewgrower
reviewgrower.com
With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.
LocalClarity
localclarity.com
LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...
TrustAnalytica
trustanalytica.com
TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...
GuestTouch
guesttouch.com
GuestTouch is an all in one messaging platform that helps properties of all sizes connect with guests, deliver the best guest experiences, and drive more sales. Communicate with customers at all stages of their journey; from research/booking, pre-arrival, in-stay to post-stay. Not only you can conne...
Repuso
repuso.com
Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.
Localyser
localyser.com
Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...
FeedbackExpress
feedbackexpress.com
FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.
ReviewPush
reviewpush.com
ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...