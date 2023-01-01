Lựa chọn thay thế - Truly
CallRail
callrail.com
Theo dõi và phân tích các cuộc gọi điện thoại và biểu mẫu web. Tối ưu hóa hoạt động tiếp thị của bạn và tăng ROI trên các chiến dịch quảng cáo PPC, SEO và ngoại tuyến.
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (, tên pháp lý Vonage Holdings Corp.) là nhà cung cấp dịch vụ truyền thông đám mây kinh doanh công khai của Mỹ. Có trụ sở chính tại Thị trấn Holmdel, New Jersey, công ty được thành lập vào năm 2001 với tư cách là nhà cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông dân dụng dựa trên giao thức thoại qua Internet (...
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
Hệ thống điện thoại đám mây thông minh nhất và trình quay số điện. smrtPhone là nền tảng liên lạc tất cả trong một dành cho các doanh nghiệp định hướng bán hàng. Giọng nói, văn bản, quay số nhanh, quản lý khách hàng tiềm năng - tất cả đều được đồng bộ hóa dễ dàng với hệ thống CRM của bạn.
Ringover
ringover.com
Thiết lập nền tảng gọi điện mạnh mẽ được tích hợp với CRM của bạn, có thể truy cập được trên PC và điện thoại thông minh và nhận số điện thoại trên toàn thế giới.
CallFire
callfire.com
Phát triển doanh nghiệp của bạn với số điện thoại ảo, IVR, truyền phát giọng nói, dịch vụ nhắn tin văn bản hàng loạt và quay số nhanh. Hãy thử CallFire MIỄN PHÍ!
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
Chứng minh ROI. Tăng chuyển đổi. Thúc đẩy doanh thu. Theo dõi và phân bổ mọi khách hàng tiềm năng trực tuyến và ngoại tuyến cho chính xác chiến dịch nào đang thúc đẩy nó.
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa là phần mềm theo dõi cấp doanh nghiệp để tiếp thị hiệu suất, liên kết và đối tác. Phonexa Suite là công nghệ cơ bản hỗ trợ vòng đời cuộc gọi và khách hàng tiềm năng, giúp các nhóm tiếp thị hiệu suất thúc đẩy ROI cho các thương hiệu trên các kênh liên kết, đối tác và trả phí. Phonexa ưu tiên ...
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc. là công ty đại chúng có trụ sở tại Seattle, được thành lập năm 2003, với hơn 300 nhân viên. Marchex là một công ty phân tích cuộc trò chuyện và cuộc gọi B2B. Nó chuyên sử dụng trí tuệ nhân tạo và học máy để phân tích dữ liệu hội thoại giữa doanh nghiệp và khách hàng. Marchex cung cấp c...
Telmetrics
telmetrics.com
Phần mềm đo lường cuộc gọi độc quyền của Telmetrics (nền tảng phân tích cuộc gọi) được xây dựng theo tiêu chuẩn IEEE và RFC, đồng thời có nhiều trung tâm dữ liệu được xây dựng trên tính khả dụng cấp Telco và kiến trúc chịu lỗi được hỗ trợ bởi các quy trình khắc phục thảm họa hoàn toàn tự động.
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics là nền tảng phân bổ và đo lường tiếp thị kết nối dữ liệu tiếp thị, bán hàng, doanh thu và khách hàng riêng biệt để: - Cung cấp chế độ xem toàn bộ kênh về hành trình khách hàng của bạn - Phân bổ chính xác doanh thu ở cấp độ kênh, chiến dịch, nội dung và từ khóa - Tạo cảm ứng đa điểm b...
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape là phần mềm tự động hóa tiếp thị và bán hàng được xây dựng có mục đích đi kèm với các tính năng dựng sẵn có thể được định cấu hình cho bất kỳ doanh nghiệp nào. Giao diện dễ sử dụng hỗ trợ nhóm của bạn và hợp nhất tất cả các khía cạnh kinh doanh của bạn trong một nền tảng AI. Shape Software cun...
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
Theo dõi khách hàng tiềm năng cho các đại lý tiếp thị và khách hàng Phần mềm báo cáo và theo dõi khách hàng tiềm năng duy nhất được các chuyên gia PPC và SEO hàng đầu tin cậy để tăng giá trị cho khách hàng.
Cordless
cordless.io
Mở khóa nội dung giọng nói của bạn. Điện thoại hiện đại cho đội ngũ hỗ trợ khách hàng. Thu hẹp khoảng cách giữa giọng nói và văn bản.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource là công ty dẫn đầu ngành về các giải pháp theo dõi cuộc gọi, quản lý khách hàng tiềm năng và phân tích kinh doanh. Tối đa hóa số tiền tiếp thị của bạn và nhận được kết quả đo lường được.
OnviSource
onvisource.com
Automated call recording software for call centers and businesses in a broad range of industries.
Dialics
dialics.com
Dialics is a call tracking software that provides professional marketers with the insights they need to drive more conversions. Dialics enables marketers to track their inbound phone calls and identify which keywords, ad campaigns, and offers are most effective in generating revenue. The company's g...
AuditCall
auditcall.com
AuditCall is eminent for delivering exceptional call analytics solutions for businesses across the world. It provides detailed insights into every aspect that makes your phone ring. Phone Call Tracking, Recording, Analytics, and more to let you drive utmost revenue and get delighted clientele. Audit...
800response
800response.com
800response provides a wide selection of toll-free vanity phone numbers, call tracking tools, and customer analytics data to help businesses manage top-of-the-funnel lead generation efforts while gaining valuable marketing attribution data to help you get your ROI and retain your most valuable custo...
iovox
iovox.com
Phone call tracking and productivity software for individuals and businesses around the world.
CallPlease
webapp.callplease.com
CallPlease, the world's most advanced call log, call sheet, and phone message colloaboration software, featuring elegant interfaces for iOS, Android, and the web. Used by all the world's leading media producers as well as law firms, services orgnaizaitons, sales orgnaizaitons, and many others.
Call iQ
mycalliq.com
How Call iQ Works 5-step process in a fraction of a second Watch this brief video to see how our 5-step call tracking process works from assigning numbers to tracking each call on those numbers to delivering live, real, critical analytics about each call. Ready to start saving your marketing dollars...
CallAction
callaction.co
CallAction is a mobile web application to automate the tracking and engagement of inbound calls across all marketing channels.
Clixtell
clixtell.com
Clixtell provides complete solution for businesses and digital marketing agencies. Call tracking, web analytics, Pay-Per-Click fraud detection, prevention and protection services for online advertisers in the new digital era. Constantly growing and improving, we are proud to provide a safe & sound t...
CallScaler
callscaler.com
CallScaler offers an easy way to start and scale your call tracking campaigns with the most competitive rates in the industry.
CallGear
callgear.ae
Everything you need to effectively communicate with your customers. Automate call flows and focus on your business.
WildJar
wildjar.com
WildJar helps businesses become wildly successful by delivering cutting edge Voice and SMS solutions. Founded in 2016, WildJar is helping more than 4,000 companies worldwide connect with their customers and drive revenue.
CallRoot
callroot.com
CallRoot is a call tracking software for marketing teams & agencies. It tracks & records incoming phone calls, dynamically inserts phone numbers & maps referrer source with every incoming call.
Hot Prospector
hotprospector.com
Hot Prospector is a Outbound sales automation platform that integrates email, sms, ringless voicemails, outbound dialer and inbound dialer into a simple crm.
Retreaver
retreaver.com
Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...
Nimbata
nimbata.com
Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...
Ringostat
ringostat.com
Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...
Calltouch
calltouch.ru
Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...
Infinity Hub
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Infinity Portal
Revenue.io
revenue.io
Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...
800.com
800.com
At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...
PBXDom
pbxdom.com
Báo cáo đám mây PBXDom có thể dễ dàng tạo báo cáo chi tiết về hoạt động điện thoại hoặc trung tâm cuộc gọi của bạn từ mọi nơi trên thế giới; không cần phải mua thêm bất kỳ phần mềm nào. Bạn có thể đạt được điều này bằng cách cài đặt bộ sưu tập PBXDom và kết nối PBX hoặc Trung tâm cuộc gọi của bạn ...
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza là nền tảng tối ưu hóa cuộc gọi và theo dõi cuộc gọi doanh nghiệp đầu tiên. Để giải quyết nhu cầu ngày càng tăng về thông tin từ tương tác qua điện thoại, chúng tôi kết hợp tính năng theo dõi cuộc gọi truyền thống với khả năng phân tích mạnh mẽ các cuộc gọi điện thoại. Convirza sử dụng công...
DCDial
dcdial.com
Giải pháp trung tâm liên lạc dựa trên đám mây của chúng tôi giúp các công ty tiếp cận hàng triệu khách hàng thông qua văn bản và giọng nói tương tác. Giải pháp có khả năng tùy biến cao của chúng tôi tự hào có giao diện trực quan và thân thiện với người dùng, cho phép khách hàng thiết kế và triển kha...
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken cung cấp cho bạn khả năng hiển thị từng lần về hiệu suất cuộc gọi của đại diện bán hàng của bạn để bạn có thể cải thiện mức độ tương tác với khách hàng và chốt nhiều giao dịch hơn.
Ringba
ringba.com
Theo dõi cuộc gọi, phân bổ, báo cáo và phân tích cho các nhà tiếp thị, đại lý kỹ thuật số, trung tâm cuộc gọi, trả tiền cho mỗi cuộc gọi và mạng hiệu suất.
Invoca
invoca.com
Đăng nhập để truy cập nền tảng trả tiền cho mỗi cuộc gọi của Invoca. Nhà quảng cáo tạo chiến dịch dựa trên cuộc gọi và nhà xuất bản kiếm được nhiều tiền hoa hồng hơn khi thúc đẩy cuộc gọi.