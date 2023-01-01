Lựa chọn thay thế - Tech Tracker
Dripify
dripify.io
Tạo khách hàng tiềm năng tăng cường trên LinkedIn với Dripify. Công cụ tự động hóa LinkedIn đa chức năng được thiết kế để giúp nhóm bán hàng của bạn cải thiện khả năng tìm kiếm LinkedIn và chốt nhiều giao dịch hơn - tất cả đều hoàn toàn tự động
Salesrobot
salesrobot.co
Tự động hóa các chiến dịch tiếp cận lạnh lùng trên email và mạng xã hội Hãy dùng thử phần mềm tự động hóa bán hàng đã được chứng minh của chúng tôi và tăng cường nỗ lực tiếp cận lạnh lùng của bạn mỗi ngày giống như hơn 2000 người dùng của chúng tôi đã làm
SalesGig
salesgig.com
SalesGig is an outsourced, fractional to full-time, sales development organization built to support our B2B clients. We deploy proven high velocity outbound cold call strategies to help our client expand reach, open conversations, and create robust sales funnels to accelerate sales results. SalesGig...
Captain Data
captaindata.co
Captain Data is a no-code data extraction and automation platform. With Captain Data you can extract web data, enrich it with multiple sources or data providers and integrate it inside the tools you use like spreadsheets or CRMs. Use cases include finding leads and companies, enriching leads, automa...
SaveMyLeads
savemyleads.com
Facebook Lead Ads notifications to CRM, Email or SMS. Send notifications in real time about new leads via Email, SMS or integrate with your CRM & Spreadsheets. Stop downloading CSV from Facebook again and again.
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads is a cloud-based platform that interacts with the existing algorithms and applications already in place on LinkedIn. It will help you to grow your LinkedIn network and sales pipeline by automating the entire process of searching for and connecting with chosen targets (decision-makers). Onc...
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ là một nền tảng tương tác bán hàng tự động hóa việc tìm kiếm khách hàng tiềm năng, tiếp cận email, cuộc gọi, nhiệm vụ và bán hàng trên mạng xã hội. Hàng nghìn nhóm bán hàng sử dụng PersistIQ để tìm email của khách hàng tiềm năng, gửi email tiếp cận được cá nhân hóa, tự động theo dõi và đặt...