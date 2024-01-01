Tax Credit Providers - Ứng dụng phổ biến nhất
Tax credit providers are firms that help businesses optimize government incentives and tax breaks, like those for research and development (R&D), employee retention (ERC), and work opportunity (WOTC). Through tech-driven solutions, these services analyze companies' financial data, including expenses, W-2s, 1099s, and past tax filings, to determine eligibility for tax credits. Consequently, businesses can leverage these credits to reduce their income and payroll tax burdens.
Đề xuất ứng dụng mới
Gusto
gusto.com
Nền tảng con người của Gusto giúp các doanh nghiệp như doanh nghiệp của bạn tham gia, thanh toán, bảo hiểm và hỗ trợ đội ngũ làm việc chăm chỉ của bạn. Tiền lương, phúc lợi, và nhiều hơn nữa.
Pilot
pilot.com
Tập trung vào công việc kinh doanh của bạn vì biết rằng các nhân viên kế toán chuyên nghiệp của chúng tôi, được hỗ trợ bởi các siêu năng lực phần mềm, đang chăm sóc sổ sách của bạn.
Neo.Tax
neo.tax
Tín dụng thuế R&D dành cho các công ty khởi nghiệp ở giai đoạn đầu. neo.tax là phần mềm khai thuế dễ dàng và chính xác nhất từng được xây dựng. Các công ty khởi nghiệp ở giai đoạn đầu có thể yêu cầu Tín dụng Thuế R&D sau 10 phút và chỉ trả 10% số tiền hoàn lại mà họ nhận được!
TaxCredible
taxcredible.com
TaxCredible is a powerful SaaS platform that enables CPAs to quickly identify and deliver state and federal business tax incentives for their clients. After 20 years of partnering with CPAs, we recognized a need to simplify and streamline the tax credit process. TaxCredible creates efficiencies in a...
GOAT.tax
goat.tax
GOAT.tax gives an opportunity to start-ups and businesses including manufacturers, software, gaming and IoT companies to claim R&D tax credits via an online platform. GOAT.tax takes all the guesswork out of a complex tax credit incentive by offering an easy-to-use, self-guided experience along with ...
TaxRobot
taxrobot.com
TaxRobot is the quickest, easiest, and most affordable way to automate your R&D credit calculation and receive your money. We provide best-in-class substantiation reports, audit defense at no additional charge, and, best of all, we don't charge a fee unless we identify a benefit.
Clarus R+D
clarusrd.com
The Clarus R+D app automates the process of claiming research and development tax credits. Businesses of all sizes and types can qualify for the R&D tax credit. Yet the vast majority of credits are claimed by very large manufacturing companies. Why? Because, traditionally, R&D tax studies are compli...
Accountancy Cloud
theaccountancycloud.com
Accountancy Cloud cung cấp chức năng tài chính đầy đủ tốt nhất cho các công ty khởi nghiệp có tốc độ tăng trưởng cao. Các nhà quản lý tài chính và phần mềm mạnh mẽ cung cấp các dịch vụ tài chính, tín dụng thuế R&D và dịch vụ tài chính tuyệt vời cho các công ty khởi nghiệp. Mỗi công ty khởi nghiệp đề...