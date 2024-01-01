Retail IoT Software - Ứng dụng phổ biến nhất
Retail IoT software assists in configuring, managing, and monitoring Internet of Things (IoT) devices used throughout retail environments. This smart technology enables retail managers and store owners to optimize resource usage, reduce costs, and improve conditions for employees and customers, while also generating valuable data on store operations and visitors. Retail IoT solutions often include specialized hardware designed for retail settings and may synchronize with other connected devices, either preconfigured for IoT or connected through third-party sensors. Retail IoT software can feature or integrate with other IoT-related solutions, such as IoT platforms and IoT device management software. Many of these solutions also offer capabilities similar to retail analytics software, retail operations software, and retail business management software, and can integrate with these tools to share data, providing a unified approach to retail asset management and store optimization.
Đề xuất ứng dụng mới
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon là nhà khai thác mạng không dây của Mỹ trước đây hoạt động như một bộ phận riêng biệt của Verizon Communications dưới tên Verizon Wireless.
OpSense
opsense.com
OpSense is an Internet of Things (IoT) platform built for food safety and quality monitoring for retail and foodservice industries. The OpSense platform monitors temperature, humidity, open doors, HVAC conditions and more. OpSense helps prevent inventory loss, improve refrigeration efficiency, impro...
Roambee
roambee.com
Roambee offers verifiably better supply chain visibility on demand, for on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, cash cycles, business efficiencies, and sustainability w...
KABOB
kabob.io
Kabob Retail Cloud là một nền tảng công nghệ bán lẻ toàn diện được thiết kế để hỗ trợ các chuỗi cửa hàng và thương hiệu. Nền tảng này cung cấp một bộ ứng dụng cốt lõi và mở rộng để giúp các doanh nghiệp tự động hóa và hợp lý hóa các khía cạnh khác nhau trong hoạt động của họ. Các ứng dụng cốt lõi d...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin đã phát triển thế hệ tiếp theo của công nghệ không cần thanh toán, cho phép các nhà bán lẻ nhanh chóng triển khai hoạt động mua sắm dễ dàng tại cửa hàng của họ. Phương pháp tiếp cận đang chờ cấp bằng sáng chế của Zippin sử dụng AI, máy học và công nghệ tổng hợp cảm biến để tạo ra trải nghiệm...