Retail Assortment Planning Software - Ứng dụng phổ biến nhất
Retail assortment planning software enables offline retailers to design an in-store merchandise mix (variety of products) and depth (number of SKUs or items within each category) that aligns with customer expectations and demand. By ensuring the right assortment is available at the right store, it maximizes sales potential. This software gathers and analyzes data on customer preferences, past purchase behavior, and reactions to discounts and promotions, aiding in the optimal stocking of inventory for each store. Additionally, retail assortment planning software can be integrated with retail POS and inventory control systems to capture and analyze store-level data such as sales figures, customer information, and inventory levels. These insights are essential for effective assortment planning at each store. The software also helps manage inventory by reducing out-of-stocks, preventing stock-outs, and identifying bestsellers, thus supporting better inventory planning and purchasing decisions.
Đề xuất ứng dụng mới
