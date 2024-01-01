Restaurant POS Systems - Ứng dụng phổ biến nhất
Restaurant point of sale (POS) software offers restaurant and bar servers an efficient way to take orders and process payments for multiple checks simultaneously. This software helps restaurant managers and owners address various business needs, from handling daily operations to conducting high-level analytics. Orders can be entered at touchscreen stations or tableside with mobile devices, enabling servers to easily manage their tables, edit orders, split checks, and apply discounts. Some POS systems facilitate communication between servers and the kitchen, keeping everyone informed about inventory shortages and delays. By equipping servers with versatile POS software, they can operate more efficiently and provide better service to customers.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. là một công ty dịch vụ tài chính, tổng hợp dịch vụ thương mại và thanh toán di động của Mỹ có trụ sở tại San Francisco, California. Công ty tiếp thị các sản phẩm thanh toán phần mềm và phần cứng và đã mở rộng sang các dịch vụ dành cho doanh nghiệp nhỏ. Công ty được thành lập vào năm 200...
Toast POS
pos.toasttab.com
Toast là hệ thống quản lý và điểm bán hàng giúp nhà hàng cải thiện hoạt động, tăng doanh thu và tạo trải nghiệm tốt hơn cho khách.
Lightspeed
lightspeedhq.com
Cung cấp giải pháp POS dễ sử dụng cho các nhà bán lẻ và nhà hàng từ năm 2005. Hãy phát triển mạnh mẽ hoạt động kinh doanh của bạn với điểm bán hàng của Lightspeed ngay hôm nay.
Clover
clover.com
Hệ thống POS và xử lý thẻ tín dụng của chúng tôi cho phép bạn chấp nhận thanh toán và điều hành hoạt động kinh doanh của mình.
TouchBistro
touchbistro.com
TouchBistro là một hệ thống quản lý nhà hàng tất cả trong một. Các tính năng tiên tiến. Nền tảng trực quan. Tăng doanh thu, làm hài lòng khách hàng, tiết kiệm thời gian và tiền bạc. Tìm hiểu thêm!
SpotOn
spoton.com
Hệ thống điểm bán hàng và phần mềm xử lý thanh toán của SpotOn được thiết kế để hoạt động theo cách bạn làm việc. Và bạn được hỗ trợ 24/7/365 bởi những người thực sự quan tâm.
Rezku POS
rezku.com
Rezku is today's most powerful restaurant point of sale system and more. Rezku comes with everything food and beverage service concepts need to develop their business including white-label online ordering, advanced reporting, inventory management, 3rd party online integrations and centralized order ...
PosEase
posease.com
PosEase is a cloud based Billing POS (Point of Sale) software for hospitality industries like restaurants, cloud kitchen, bakeries etc.
POSApt
posapt.au
POSApt is a point-of-sale (POS) software solution for the hospitality and retail industries. Available all over Australia, POSApt is one of the best POS system providers in Australia.
IVEPOS
ivepos.com
IVEPOS is the free POS (point-of-sale) software crafted for your restaurant, retail stores, cafe, bar, bakery, coffee shop, grocery, salon and spa, car wash, food truck and pizzeria by Intuition Systems. Use the IVEPOS point of sale system instead of a cash register, and track sales and inventory in...
Elementary POS
elementarypos.com
lementary POS is your mobile cash register or a complex point-of-sale system, tailored to meet your specific requirements. For a single, fair price, you gain access to countless features designed to simplify and speed up your business processes, and an unlimited number of users and connected devices...
SALIDO
salido.com
SALIDO is the Restaurant OS, a single platform that unifies your restaurant operations under one login. Whether you are a single or a multi-unit operator, we take an enterprise level approach to streamlining all your operations. SALIDO was created with the best interest of restaurant operators in mi...
Restora POS
restorapos.com
Restora POS is the next generation automation solution for restaurant business entrepreneurs. A brilliant restaurant POS billing software solution, which can solely handle every operation in your restaurant. Restora POS has come up with an advanced managerial digital solution, hassle-free technology...
orderbird
orderbird.com
Let your hospitality soar! With our POS system you will be more successful, you will save time and money and reduce stress. Experience orderbird in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Great Britain, Ireland and France.
Faturah POS
faturah.com
Cloud POS Turbocharge your restaurant Operations with Faturah solutions! Your one-stop shop for an stress-free, super-efficient restaurant business.
Lavu
lavu.com
Lavu is a Point of Sale solution designed for use by full-service, quick-service, and franchise restaurants, from bars, nightclubs, and lounges, to food trucks and coffee shops. Lavu’s restaurant management system goes beyond simply placing orders and accepting payments. With employee management fun...
Foodics
foodics.com
Foodics is an All-in-One restaurant management & Point of Sale solution that helps business owners from all sizes and types to run their operations smoothly and with precision. We are the door of the restaurant owners to the ecosystem that allows them to benefit from many 3rd party service integrati...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech hỗ trợ các nhà hàng và doanh nghiệp thực phẩm & đồ uống bằng các giải pháp tích hợp, hợp lý hóa và tập trung mọi thứ từ xử lý đơn hàng, chuẩn bị đồ ăn đến giao hàng. Sản phẩm hàng đầu của họ, gOnline, tích hợp liền mạch các hệ thống phân mảnh và ứng dụng của bên thứ ba vào một hệ sinh thái ...
BeyondMenu
beyondmenu.com
Quảng bá nhà hàng của bạn trên một trang web tùy chỉnh
Heartland
heartland.us
