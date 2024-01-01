Rebate Management Software - Ứng dụng phổ biến nhất
Rebate management software facilitates the creation and administration of rebate programs for suppliers and business partners. Rebates are incentives provided by suppliers or manufacturers to their customers, such as retailers and wholesalers, for purchasing a minimum quantity of products or reaching specific purchasing targets. This software assists in tracking sales and purchases, calculating rebates, managing rebate payouts, and documenting rebate agreements. Typically deployed as a standalone product, rebate management software can also be integrated with CRM or ERP systems. It leverages customer data from enterprise systems and automates the manual, repetitive tasks associated with the rebate process. Additionally, some rebate management software includes features for fraud detection and automated invoicing.
Pricefx
pricefx.com
Đối với các Doanh nghiệp đang phải đối mặt với những thách thức về giá, những người cần đẩy nhanh tốc độ tăng trưởng lợi nhuận một cách đáng tin cậy và muốn có độ chính xác, khả năng hiển thị và hiệu quả trong việc thực hiện định giá, Pricefx là nền tảng CPQ, quản lý và tối ưu hóa giá trên nền tảng ...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Bạn cần cảm thấy hài lòng về dữ liệu của mình? Nếu doanh nghiệp của bạn cần phát triển nhanh hơn và chắc chắn hơn, Phocas có thể trợ giúp. Chúng tôi có nền tảng phân tích và lập kế hoạch kinh doanh tất cả trong một để sử dụng trên toàn công ty. Một nguồn thông tin được quản lý duy nhất được cung cấp...
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify là nền tảng quản lý khách hàng thân thiết và khuyến mãi dựa trên nền tảng đám mây, ưu tiên API dành cho các nhóm kỹ thuật số. Nó hỗ trợ tăng cường lòng trung thành của khách hàng, thu hút khách hàng mới và tăng doanh thu bằng các ưu đãi có mục tiêu và phần thưởng theo ngữ cảnh. Chúng tôi ...
Enable
enable.com
Enable helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers turn rebates into a strategic growth engine. Our comprehensive rebate management platform allows you effectively manage every deal type while tracking, analyzing and optimizing the entire rebate management process. With collaborative features y...