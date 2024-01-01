Push-To-Talk (PTT) Software - Ứng dụng phổ biến nhất
Push-to-talk (PTT) software transforms devices into instant communication channels, similar to walkie-talkies. With this software installed, users can communicate by pressing a single button and speaking into their device, instantly transmitting their message to relevant team members in real time. PTT tools enable quick and effective communication for teams in different locations without relying on phone calls or text messaging. Consequently, these solutions are popular among teams in various industries such as field sales, construction, and manufacturing, where members are often spread across different sites. While some PTT options require specific devices from service providers, most have evolved into software solutions compatible with a wide range of devices. Some PTT solutions are available exclusively as mobile apps, while others can also be downloaded on desktop computers.
Đề xuất ứng dụng mới
Voxer
voxer.com
Voxer là công ty phát triển ứng dụng di động có trụ sở tại San Francisco, nổi tiếng với ứng dụng Voxer Walkie Talkie miễn phí dành cho điện thoại thông minh. Được thành lập bởi Tom Katis và Matt Ranney, Voxer Walkie Talkie vừa là hệ thống "push-to-talk" trực tiếp vừa là hệ thống nhắn tin bằng giọng...
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon là nhà khai thác mạng không dây của Mỹ trước đây hoạt động như một bộ phận riêng biệt của Verizon Communications dưới tên Verizon Wireless.
Zello
zello.com
Giải pháp truyền thông kinh doanh tất cả trong một, kết nối 150 triệu người dùng toàn cầu. Trao quyền cho lực lượng lao động của bạn bằng giọng nói tức thì, có thể lặp lại.
Yac
yac.com
Cuộc họp không đồng bộ, Tin nhắn thoại và Chia sẻ màn hình cho các nhóm.
Orion
orionlabs.io
Giọng nói là tương lai của công việc tuyến đầu. Nền tảng giọng nói Orion PTT 2.0 thúc đẩy năng suất, sự an toàn của nhân viên và sự gắn kết với khách hàng đối với lực lượng lao động tuyến đầu của doanh nghiệp. Khách hàng toàn cầu của chúng tôi chuyển đổi lực lượng lao động của họ thông qua liên lạc ...