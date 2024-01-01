Product Information Management (PIM) Systems - Ứng dụng phổ biến nhất
Product Information Management (PIM) systems centralize and manage an e-commerce business's product information, ensuring a single, accurate view of product data. These tools help maintain consistent and high-quality product data. Product managers and data teams use PIM systems to collect data from various sources and address data issues, while marketing teams utilize them to distribute product data across all desired channels. Product Experience Management (PXM) is an advanced form of PIM that enhances the buyer experience by leveraging product data and digital assets. Although PXM typically includes features for digital asset management (DAM), PIM solutions also integrate with DAM tools to improve product data. Additionally, PIM software integrates with e-commerce platforms to provide product data for online stores and with ERP systems or product data management (PDM) software to capture technical product specifications.
Salsify
salsify.com
Nền tảng CommerceXM của Salsify mang lại trải nghiệm mà người mua hàng yêu cầu ở mọi giai đoạn của hành trình mua hàng, ở mọi nơi trên kệ kỹ thuật số.
Jasper PIM
jasperpim.com
Product Information Management System, or PIM, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) that functions as a core repository for all product information providing one tool to centralize, merchandise, and sync product data throughout a business. This data can be used to feed eCommerce websites, print catalog...
Contentserv
contentserv.com
With its Product Experience Cloud, Contentserv aims to create an all-in-one cloud solution that enables businesses to deliver a frictionless, channel-agnostic and highly personalised buying experience. By automating and integrating product content in one central location, it aims to empower business...
ChannelPilot
channelpilot.com
ChannelPilot is a cloud-based, innovative multichannel solution for online shops, agencies and brands. Products are automatically placed on thousands of online platforms globally. The various possibilities for analysis and optimization guarantee the best quality of product data. This in turn, increa...
Apimio
apimio.com
APIMIO is a Product Information Management (PIM) tool that enables manufacturers to streamline product data feeds for their retailers. Forget about maintaining spreadsheets, PDFs, or Word files, with APIMIO you can collect and upload the information in a centralized repository and have it synchroniz...
Surefront
surefront.com
Surefront is a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Product Information Management (PIM), and Wholesale Customer Relationship Management (CRM) 3-in-1 platform that streamlines the product development and merchandising process for retailers and suppliers. Surefront replaces antiquated tool...
Bluestone PIM
bluestonepim.com
Bluestone PIM is the first MACH certified SaaS PIM platform. This solution is extremely flexible as it allows to connect and share your product information with other software, marketplaces or platforms. Bluestone PIM has offices in Norway, Thailand, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands and the USA. With...
Amber Engine
amberengine.com
The Amber Engine next-gen product information management (PIM) software was designed to make organizing,optimizing, and syndicating product data—including product images and video—as simple as possible. Use features like bulk editing and data quality scores to cut the time spent on data management d...
Creative Force
creativeforce.io
Creative Force is the leading content production management platform for large-scale eCommerce content production. We empower top brands, retailers, and commercial studios to deliver high-quality and consistent eCommerce and editorial images, video, and copy at high volume. Our SaaS platform provide...
Image Relay
imagerelay.com
Image Relay. All your digital assets. All your product information. All in one place. Meet Marketing Delivery: the world’s first fully integrated marketing solution. Finally, all your digital assets and product information in one place for fast, seamless creation and delivery. No more chaos. Just yo...
Crystallize
crystallize.com
Thương mại không đầu cực nhanh dành cho các thương hiệu và đại lý bị ám ảnh bởi sản phẩm. Tạo ra những trải nghiệm sản phẩm độc đáo và đáng nhớ, đồng thời bán sản phẩm của bạn trên bất kỳ kênh nào, ở mọi quy mô, theo bất kỳ cách nào bạn mơ ước.
PIMworks
pimworks.io
PIMworks là giải pháp Quản lý thông tin sản phẩm (PIM) toàn diện giúp quản lý tập trung tất cả thông tin và dữ liệu sản phẩm của bạn. Cùng với việc quản lý dữ liệu sản phẩm, các nhà bán lẻ và thương hiệu trực tuyến có thể dễ dàng quản lý tài sản kỹ thuật số, cung cấp liên tục dữ liệu sản phẩm chính ...
RetailOps
retailops.com
RetailOps là một giải pháp quản lý hoạt động bán lẻ. Khách hàng của chúng tôi cần một giải pháp SaaS thực sự có thể xử lý nhiều kênh bán hàng và sản phẩm trong một ứng dụng dễ sử dụng. Các giải pháp của chúng tôi bao gồm mọi thứ từ mua hàng đến báo cáo và thậm chí có thể di động nhờ ứng dụng di động...
Billtrust
billtrust.com
Đẩy nhanh tốc độ tăng trưởng doanh thu trực tuyến, mở rộng quy mô một cách liền mạch và tối ưu hóa trải nghiệm khách hàng của bạn với nền tảng cửa hàng web B2B/B2C thông minh và ứng dụng di động. Thương mại điện tử Billtrust được xây dựng có mục đích dành cho các nhà phân phối bán buôn và doanh nghi...
WizCommerce
wizcommerce.com
WizC Commerce là một nền tảng hỗ trợ AI tất cả trong một giúp các nhà bán buôn, nhà phân phối và nhà sản xuất B2B số hóa hoạt động bán hàng từ đầu đến cuối của họ; ngay từ việc ghi lại khách hàng tiềm năng mới cho đến nhận đơn đặt hàng, thanh toán và hơn thế nữa! Người dùng có thể nhận đơn đặt hàng ...
Cymbio
cym.bio
Cymbio hỗ trợ tăng trưởng doanh số bán hàng kỹ thuật số cho các thương hiệu với nền tảng thị trường và vận chuyển trọn gói đầu tiên trên thế giới. Trung tâm tự động hóa B2B toàn diện của chúng tôi hỗ trợ tất cả các hệ thống, giao thức và nhà cung cấp đồng thời đưa các thương hiệu tiếp cận hệ sinh th...
1WorldSync
1worldsync.com
1WorldSync® là công ty dẫn đầu về Điều phối nội dung sản phẩm, cho phép hơn 14.000 công ty ở hơn 60 quốc gia đơn giản hóa việc tạo và phân phối nội dung có tác động chính xác, nhất quán và phù hợp ở mọi nơi diễn ra hoạt động thương mại. Thông qua nền tảng công nghệ và dịch vụ chuyên môn, 1WorldSync ...
Sales Layer
saleslayer.com
Lớp bán hàng là nền tảng PIM (Quản lý thông tin sản phẩm) hàng đầu toàn cầu, giúp các công ty tự động hóa các quy trình B2B phức tạp và kết nối sản phẩm của họ với bất kỳ nền tảng hoặc công cụ bán hàng doanh nghiệp nào trong hoặc ngoài tổ chức trên toàn bộ chuỗi cung ứng. Với quá trình triển khai ri...
Akeneo
akeneo.com
Akeneo là công ty trải nghiệm sản phẩm (PX) và dẫn đầu toàn cầu về Quản lý thông tin sản phẩm (PIM); tạo ra một thế giới trong đó mọi tương tác với sản phẩm đều là một trải nghiệm hướng dẫn người tiêu dùng và các chuyên gia cách mua hàng tốt nhất, mọi lúc, mọi nơi. Akeneo trao quyền cho các nhà lãnh...
Plytix
plytix.com
Plytix PIM là phần mềm Quản lý thông tin sản phẩm hàng đầu dành cho các doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ trên toàn thế giới nhờ giao diện thân thiện với người dùng, mức giá thấp và cách tiếp cận trắng trợn trong quá trình giới thiệu và hỗ trợ khách hàng. Plytix PIM giúp các công ty hợp lý hóa quy trình quản ...
Informatica
informatica.com
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), công ty hàng đầu về quản lý dữ liệu đám mây dành cho doanh nghiệp, đưa dữ liệu và AI vào cuộc sống bằng cách hỗ trợ các doanh nghiệp nhận ra sức mạnh biến đổi của những tài sản quan trọng nhất của họ. Chúng tôi đã tạo ra một danh mục phần mềm mới, Đám mây quản lý dữ liệu th...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Được các nhà phát triển, đại lý và doanh nghiệp yêu thích: Pimcore Platform™ là một nền tảng nguồn mở tiên tiến được hơn 110.000 công ty trên toàn thế giới tin cậy. Nó cung cấp các giải pháp tiên tiến về quản lý tài sản kỹ thuật số (DAM), quản lý thông tin sản phẩm (PIM), quản lý dữ liệu chủ (MDM), ...