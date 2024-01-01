Payment Analytics Software - Ứng dụng phổ biến nhất
Payment analytics software is designed to track online payments for e-commerce and subscription-based businesses. It consolidates payment data from various sources (such as PayPal and Stripe) to monitor customer transactions. Primarily, accounting professionals use this software to manage revenues, while sales managers use it to evaluate the effectiveness of their sales strategies. This software can be offered as a standalone solution or integrated into payment gateway software. Additionally, subscription management software and e-commerce platforms often include payment analytics features.
Databox
databox.com
Nền tảng Phân tích doanh nghiệp được xây dựng để giúp bạn hiểu điều gì đang xảy ra với doanh nghiệp của mình. KPI từ dịch vụ đám mây, bảng tính, cơ sở dữ liệu ở một nơi.
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap là giải pháp thanh toán trực tuyến dành cho các công ty Thương mại điện tử, B2B và SaaS, chuyên về các giải pháp cổng thanh toán và xử lý thanh toán toàn cầu cho các doanh nghiệp trực tuyến.
MRR.io
mrr.io
Theo dõi Doanh thu định kỳ hàng tháng của bạn, bất kể bạn sử dụng bộ xử lý thanh toán nào.
IXOPAY
ixopay.com
IXOPAY is a highly scalable and PCI-certified payment management platform for White Label Clients and Enterprise Merchants. The modern, easily extendable architecture enables the orchestration of payments, provides intelligent routing and cascading functions as well as state-of-the-art risk manageme...
HiPay
hipay.com
HiPay is a global payment provider. Use the power of your payment data to find new opportunities, follow the lifecycle of a transaction, identify and fix problems, and measure the impact of your fraud rules.
Payfirma
payfirma.com
Payfirma là công ty thanh toán từng đoạt giải thưởng giúp các doanh nghiệp chấp nhận thẻ tín dụng và thẻ ghi nợ trực tuyến, tại cửa hàng và trên thiết bị di động. Hơn 8.000 doanh nghiệp trên khắp Bắc Mỹ sử dụng các công cụ thanh toán của Payfirma để được thanh toán dễ dàng và lưu giữ tất cả dữ liệu ...