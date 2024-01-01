Phần mềm hỗ trợ kết hợp - Ứng dụng phổ biến nhất
Phần mềm hỗ trợ kết hợp giúp doanh nghiệp hợp lý hóa các quy trình tại nơi làm việc kết hợp, chẳng hạn như lập kế hoạch và phối hợp nhóm. Giải pháp làm việc kết hợp cho phép nhân viên lên lịch và truyền đạt sở thích về địa điểm làm việc của họ với nhóm của họ để thúc đẩy sự hợp tác và kết nối với đồng nghiệp, đối tác đa chức năng và bạn bè trong công việc. Quản trị viên và người quản lý của các nhóm kết hợp—bao gồm cả nhân viên từ xa và nhân viên làm việc tại văn phòng—sử dụng các giải pháp này để thiết lập và truyền đạt các chính sách nơi làm việc kết hợp cho nhân viên. Sau khi chính sách đã được thiết lập, nhân viên sẽ xây dựng lịch trình kết hợp ưa thích của họ và có thể xem những ngày làm việc tại văn phòng hoặc ở nhà ưa thích của đồng đội. Tính minh bạch này cho phép nhân viên sắp xếp ngày làm việc tại văn phòng của họ với những người khác để tạo điều kiện thuận lợi cho việc cộng tác, gặp gỡ hoặc giao lưu trực tiếp. Phần mềm hỗ trợ kết hợp cũng tạo ra những hiểu biết có giá trị về việc sử dụng không gian và xu hướng nơi làm việc, cung cấp cho các công ty dữ liệu để đưa ra quyết định liên quan đến chính sách kết hợp và nhu cầu bất động sản.
Đề xuất ứng dụng mới
Skedda
skedda.com
Văn phòng, không gian làm việc chung, trường đại học, địa điểm thể thao, studio & nhà thờ chỉ là một số nơi quản lý việc sử dụng bàn làm việc, phòng ở, sân, studio, hội trường và tất cả 'không gian' khác của họ với Skedda.
Envoy
envoy.com
Gắn kết mọi người lại với nhau tại một nơi làm việc linh hoạt Tham gia cùng hàng nghìn công ty dựa vào Envoy để duy trì nơi làm việc kết hợp hoạt động trơn tru và an toàn, để mọi người bên trong đều có thể phát triển.
Robin
robinpowered.com
Robin là nền tảng nơi làm việc linh hoạt hàng đầu trong ngành để kết nối mọi người với phòng, bàn làm việc và với nhau. Chúng tôi tích hợp với các công cụ bạn đã biết và yêu thích, giúp việc áp dụng trở nên dễ dàng.
deskbird
deskbird.com
Nhấp chuột, Đặt chỗ, Làm việc Cuối cùng là phần mềm đặt bàn làm việc được người dùng yêu thích. Chuyển sang nơi làm việc kết hợp với giải pháp sắp xếp không gian làm việc trực quan nhất – nhân viên của bạn sẽ yêu thích nó ngay từ ngày đầu tiên. Bàn làm việc nóng và quy hoạch văn phòng được thực hi...
OfficeRnD
officernd.com
Các sản phẩm OfficeRnD giúp bạn quản lý không gian làm việc chung, không gian linh hoạt và nơi làm việc kết hợp, đồng thời cung cấp trải nghiệm nơi làm việc vượt trội cho mọi người.
Yoffix
yoffix.com
Want to optimize office use & create a happy hybrid work environment employees love? With our people centric workplace platform employees can easily schedule their office days and book Shared Desks, Rooms and parking lots, while companies can track, manage and optimize their office assets. Yoffix is...
Whatspot
whatspot.app
Elevate your workspace management to new heights with Whatspot. Perfect for businesses, coworking spaces, universities and public institutions, we offer a dynamic solution for all your booking needs – from desks to (meeting) rooms and parking spaces while remaining easy-to-use. Whatspot is FREE fore...
Team Today
team-today.com
Team Today offers is an easy-to-use planning and management tools that empower employees to decide where to work from and when by showing where colleagues are planning on working from, which offices are the busiest, and what days people are working. This is information is then analyzed to provide in...
Gable
gable.to
Gable's HQ platform allows workplace and real estate teams to manage their leased office spaces with desk and meeting room booking, badging integrations, visitor management -- all in the same platform they can run their flex policy, budgeting and controls out of. Gable gives a full 360 degree view o...
Duome
duome.co
Duome is a smart scheduling platform for hybrid working teams, enhancing collaboration and office usage through recommendations about the best place to do the task at hand based on the people you need to see and the work that needs to be done.
Booxpace
booxpace.com
An office reservation application offering flexible, safe and employee-oriented solutions that fit evolving business models. Create Your Own Workspace Allow your employees to use Booxpace to quickly plan their office times from anywhere in line with their needs and make reservations for themselves a...
Ofisly
ofisly.com
Ofisly is a workplace booking & office management app. Ofisly, the ultimate workplace booking and office management app designed with simplicity in mind. Our easy-to-use interface puts the power in the hands of your employees, making booking a desk or a parking spot a breeze and a few clicks away. S...
MAPIQ
mapiq.com
Mapiq is a workplace experience platform that enables organizations to manage office space while perfectly syncing real estate strategy and employee experience. We provide workplace teams with user-friendly tools to confidently optimize their workspaces based on real-time data, manage flexible worki...
Wayleadr
wayleadr.com
At Wayleadr we believe the way your employees arrive at work can change the mood and the value of your business. As the world’s #1 Arrival Platform, Wayleadr is helping more people arrive easier, faster and with less stress. Turning your physical spaces, like parking, desks and meeting rooms, into s...
UnSpot
unspot.com
After the pandemic, many employees no longer need to work from the office 5 days a week, and companies no longer need to have a workplace assigned to only 1 person, allowing different people to sit at the same place on different days. Find the best workplace, with the right equipment, or find a coll...
Comeen
comeen.com
Bảng hiệu kỹ thuật số, đặt phòng họp, lập kế hoạch hàng tuần, phân tích nơi làm việc: tạo ra trải nghiệm liền mạch giữa mọi người và nơi làm việc. Hãy khám phá Comeen ngay hôm nay và nhận bản dùng thử miễn phí 14 ngày của chúng tôi.