Generative AI Infrastructure Software - Ứng dụng phổ biến nhất
Generative AI infrastructure software continues to lead the way in innovation by leveraging machine learning, natural language understanding, and cloud computing to create scalable, efficient, and secure environments for training and deploying generative models. These solutions tackle critical challenges in model scalability, inference speed, and high availability, facilitating the development and production use of large language models (LLMs) and other generative AI technologies. Notably, they boast user-friendly interfaces that offer fine-grained control over resource allocation, cost management, and performance optimization. Many of these tools expedite development by offering pre-trained models and APIs. Advanced solutions may go further by incorporating features for API chaining, data pipeline integration, and multi-cloud deployments, thereby enhancing the capabilities of generative models to interact with external systems and data sources. Robust security measures, including data encryption and role-based access control, are often integrated to ensure the secure handling and compliance of sensitive data. In addition to their fundamental training and inference capabilities, these solutions typically offer advanced functionalities such as real-time monitoring, fine-tuning options, and comprehensive documentation. These features streamline the configuration, deployment, and monitoring processes for developers and non-developers alike, making generative AI models more accessible and manageable. Consequently, these solutions play a crucial role in a company's AI and data science ecosystem, especially for businesses aiming to integrate AI into their products, services, or workflows. Unlike generic cloud computing platforms or broader data science and machine learning tools, generative AI infrastructure solutions specialize in the unique requirements of generative models. They provide a comprehensive suite of features for model training, deployment, security, and integration. This sets them apart from pre-built generative AI software, as they equip data scientists and engineers with the tools and infrastructure needed to develop custom generative AI-powered solutions tailored to their specific needs. To be included in the Generative AI Infrastructure category, a product must meet specific criteria: * Offer scalable options for model training and inference. * Provide transparent and flexible pricing models for computational resources and API calls. * Enable secure data handling through features like data encryption and GDPR compliance. * Support seamless integration into existing data pipelines and workflows, preferably through APIs or pre-built connectors. By meeting these criteria, generative AI infrastructure software empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of generative AI technologies, fostering innovation and competitiveness in today's digital landscape.
Đề xuất ứng dụng mới
Botpress
botpress.com
Xây dựng chatbot ChatGPT nhanh đến bất ngờ 🚀. Trình xây dựng chatbot thế hệ tiếp theo đầu tiên được hỗ trợ bởi OpenAI. Xây dựng các bot giống ChatGPT cho dự án hoặc doanh nghiệp của bạn để hoàn thành công việc. 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Nền tảng hợp tác để xây dựng các tác nhân AI. Các nhóm sử dụng Voiceflow để thiết kế, thử nghiệm và khởi chạy các tác nhân trò chuyện hoặc giọng nói AI — cùng nhau, nhanh hơn, trên quy mô lớn.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai là nền tảng sản xuất thị giác máy tính, LLM và Full Stack AI hàng đầu để mô hình hóa dữ liệu hình ảnh, video, văn bản và âm thanh phi cấu trúc.
Together AI
together.ai
Nền tảng đám mây nhanh nhất để xây dựng và chạy AI tổng hợp.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Được các nhà khoa học dữ liệu yêu thích, được quản lý bởi CNTT. Giải pháp tất cả trong một của bạn dành cho Khoa học dữ liệu & Phát triển, triển khai và đường ống dữ liệu trên đám mây.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Các giải pháp thị giác máy tính của Chooch giúp doanh nghiệp tự động hóa việc xem xét trực quan dữ liệu video và hình ảnh của họ để phát hiện và hiểu tầm quan trọng của các yếu tố hình ảnh có nhiều sắc thái nhất — tất cả đều diễn ra trong thời gian thực nhằm cung cấp thông tin chi tiết hữu ích nhằm ...
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Xây dựng các Ứng dụng AI mạnh mẽ trong vài phút trên Nền tảng AI sáng tạo Katonic không cần mã. Tăng năng suất của bạn và nhân viên, nâng cao trải nghiệm của khách hàng và làm những việc mà chỉ các doanh nghiệp lớn mới có thể làm, tất cả đều nhờ sức mạnh của Generative AI. * Không yêu cầu kỹ năng m...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Đám mây không có máy chủ dành cho AI- BentoCloud là một nền tảng được quản lý hoàn toàn để xây dựng và vận hành các ứng dụng AI, mang lại khả năng phân phối sản phẩm linh hoạt cho các nhóm AI. BentoML là nền tảng dành cho các kỹ sư phần mềm xây dựng các sản phẩm AI.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence cho phép doanh nghiệp bảo đảm quá trình chuyển đổi AI của mình bằng giải pháp tự động để bảo vệ khỏi các mối đe dọa về an ninh và an toàn. Nền tảng của Robust Intelligence bao gồm một công cụ phát hiện và đánh giá các lỗ hổng của mô hình, cũng như đề xuất và thực thi các biện phá...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI cung cấp cơ sở hạ tầng để chạy, điều chỉnh và mở rộng quy mô các ứng dụng AI tổng hợp. OctoAI làm cho các mô hình hoạt động phù hợp với bạn chứ không phải ngược lại. Các nhà phát triển có thể dễ dàng truy cập vào cơ sở hạ tầng AI hiệu quả để họ có thể chạy các mô hình họ chọn, điều chỉnh chún...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics cung cấp nền tảng AI mang tính cách mạng giúp bạn dễ dàng tận dụng Khoa học dữ liệu cho doanh nghiệp của mình mà không gặp rào cản về nguồn lực và cơ sở hạ tầng. Các doanh nghiệp thuộc mọi quy mô, từ công ty khởi nghiệp đến doanh nghiệp lớn, đều có thể sử dụng nền tảng Qualetics để giải qu...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry là PaaS gốc đám mây dành cho các nhóm Machine learning để xây dựng, triển khai và vận chuyển Ứng dụng ML/LLM trên đám mây/Infra tại chỗ của riêng họ theo cách nhanh hơn, có thể mở rộng, tiết kiệm chi phí với các biện pháp kiểm soát quản trị phù hợp, cho phép họ đạt được 90 % thời gian đị...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI đang thúc đẩy việc áp dụng GenAI tại Doanh nghiệp. Chúng tôi được hỗ trợ bởi Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars và các nhà đầu tư đáng chú ý khác TuneChat: Ứng dụng trò chuyện của chúng tôi được hỗ trợ bởi các mô hình nguồn mở TuneStudio: Sân chơi của chúng...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
Xây dựng các sản phẩm AI tốt hơn, khác biệt hơn. Không gian làm việc cộng tác dựa trên đám mây để lặp lại nhanh chóng các sản phẩm GenAI.
Aporia
aporia.com
Sử dụng Khả năng quan sát ML của Aporia để phát hiện sự trôi dạt và suy thoái mô hình, tập trung quản lý mô hình, giải thích các dự đoán và cải thiện các mô hình ML của bạn trong quá trình sản xuất.