SoundCommerce was founded in Seattle in 2018 by Amazon and digital commerce veterans who believe that every organization should be able to "think and act like Amazon." SoundCommerce is a Retail Data Platform that accelerates business and data maturity so you can make decisions that lead to profitable growth. Our platform — built for retailers of any size or complexity — transforms your unique data infrastructure into an easy-to-use, no-code environment that’s accessible to everyone — no engineering degree required. Best of all, you have the option to take action natively from within the SoundCommerce platform or port the data over to any of the apps you already use and take action there. With SoundCommerce, retailers have confidence that every decision and dollar is driving profitable growth. Our customers (including Eddie Bauer, Bala, Bed Bath & Beyond, FTD/ProFlowers, and more) are moving form revenue-based lagging indicators to profit-based predictive indicators using the SoundCommerce platform.
Business
