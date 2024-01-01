Lựa chọn thay thế - Smappen
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau (tiếng Pháp có nghĩa là 'bàn nhỏ' theo nghĩa đen, cũng được dùng có nghĩa là 'bức tranh'; pl. tableaux hoặc hiếm khi là tableaus) có thể đề cập đến:
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online - Phần mềm dựa trên đám mây để tạo và chia sẻ bản đồ web tương tác. Lập bản đồ và tương tác với dữ liệu vị trí của bạn Xây dựng bản đồ web tương tác với ArcGIS Online, phần mềm lập bản đồ dựa trên web của Esri. Có được những góc nhìn mới và chi tiết nâng cao khi bạn tương tác với dữ ...
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
Dễ dàng tạo, phân tích và chia sẻ bản đồ. Chia sẻ với bạn bè, nhúng bản đồ trên trang web và tạo hình ảnh hoặc pdf.
Mapbox
mapbox.com
Bản đồ và vị trí dành cho nhà phát triển. Dữ liệu vị trí chính xác và các công cụ dành cho nhà phát triển mạnh mẽ để thay đổi cách chúng ta điều hướng thế giới.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
Chúng tôi là nguồn thông tin địa chỉ IP đáng tin cậy, xử lý 40 tỷ yêu cầu API định vị địa lý IP mỗi tháng cho hơn 1.000 doanh nghiệp và hơn 100.000 nhà phát triển
Radar
radar.com
Cơ sở hạ tầng định vị cho mọi sản phẩm và dịch vụ. Các công ty sáng tạo nhất sử dụng SDK và API vị trí của Radar để tăng cường trải nghiệm dựa trên vị trí trên hàng trăm triệu thiết bị trên toàn thế giới.
Nearmap
nearmap.com
Khám phá bản đồ chế độ xem trên không có độ phân giải cao với chất lượng tốt hơn hình ảnh vệ tinh và dữ liệu 3D cũng như thông tin chi tiết tự động dành cho chính phủ và doanh nghiệp.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Đưa ra quyết định bất động sản thông minh hơn và chốt được nhiều giao dịch hơn nhờ thông tin chi tiết về vị trí và lượng người qua lại của Placer.ai.
CARTO
carto.com
Kiếm tiền từ dữ liệu giao dịch. Mastercard Advisors sử dụng CARTO để biến hàng triệu giao dịch thẻ tín dụng hàng ngày thành thông tin chi tiết dựa trên vị trí cho khách hàng B2B trong lĩnh vực Bán lẻ, Bất động sản và Khu vực công.
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
Nền tảng bán hàng hàng đầu hiện nay với Gamification Gamification là bộ công cụ mang tính cách mạng giúp biến đổi dữ liệu thành hiệu suất đại diện được cải thiện đáng kể, nâng cao khả năng vượt trội của đội ngũ bán hàng của bạn lên tới 107%. Hãy trải nghiệm ngay bây giờ, độc quyền trên nền tảng Sal...
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alterx cung cấp Nền tảng đám mây phân tích hàng đầu. Chúng tôi cho phép mọi người khám phá những hiểu biết sâu sắc có tác động lớn bằng tính năng tự động hóa phân tích do AI cung cấp.
TravelTime
traveltime.com
Xây dựng các ứng dụng tuyệt vời với API vị trí TravelTime. Dành riêng cho quyền riêng tư dữ liệu và độ chính xác của dữ liệu truyền tải.
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
API định vị địa lý IP miễn phí và cơ sở dữ liệu tra cứu IP chính xác API IP miễn phí cung cấp quốc gia, thành phố, tiểu bang, tỉnh, nội tệ, vĩ độ và kinh độ, chi tiết công ty, tra cứu ISP, ngôn ngữ, mã zip, mã gọi quốc gia, thông tin tác nhân người dùng, IP- Thông tin bảo mật, múi giờ, thời gian hiệ...
PlaceKit
placekit.io
API tìm kiếm vị trí - Tìm kiếm địa điểm trên toàn thế giới, tự động hoàn thành, vị trí cửa hàng và mã hóa địa lý hai chiều cho ứng dụng của bạn.
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
Nhắm mục tiêu theo địa lý cho khách truy cập trang web của bạn bằng cách sử dụng các công cụ nhắm mục tiêu theo địa lý của chúng tôi. Chuyển hướng khách truy cập hoặc hiển thị nội dung theo quốc gia, tiểu bang và thành phố bằng cách sử dụng vị trí địa lý IP của họ.
Targomo
targomo.com
TargomoLOOP is a location optimization tool that assists brick-and-mortar businesses such as shops, restaurants, and service providers in strategic location planning and decision-making. TargomoLOOP is a centralized platform for managing all of your business's location-based information, including c...
Solvice
solvice.io
Solvice is a Decision Automation platform for developers. Both large software vendors and innovative end users implement our solvers and optimize their route planning and resource scheduling on a daily basis. We provide businesses with the tools they need to solve complex planning, routing and sched...
Mapotic
mapotic.com
Mapotic is a cloud platform that helps organizations leverage geolocation data and build map based applications. It offers several products including an interactive map builder, geolocation data processing platform, mobile apps and solutions for real or near real time visualization of changing data ...
Kinetica
kinetica.com
Kinetica is the database for time & space. Kinetica makes it easy and fast to: - ingest massive amounts of IoT data and other contextual data sets - fuse data sets using spatial and temporal joins - analyze data using SQL based analytics for spatial, graph, and time-series analytics or running conta...
intuizi
intuizi.com
Intuizi, Inc. was founded in 2019 by experienced marketing and technology professionals to build an easy-to-use subscription software solution that could be used to improve media campaigns, could improve an enterprise’s understanding of its customers and potential customers, and significantly improv...
SiteZeus
sitezeus.com
Emerging and established multi-unit brands, brokers and developers can leverage SiteZeus to quickly distill millions of data points into easy-to-understand, actionable insights.It helps to make better location-based decisions.
Mytraffic
mytraffic.io
Mytraffic is THE location insight platform for any physical place across Europe. We deliver the most precise data for your challenges Invest in the right locations at the right price. Promote your assets. Drive additional traffic from strategic territories. Benchmark your assets performance. Use tra...
Mapify IoT
mapify.ai
Mapify is an end-to-end platform to manage and process real-time geospatial data and generate real-time insights. With Mapify, you can quickly build your solutions and leverage them on Smart Cities, IoT, and Industry 4.0. We fill the gap between Google Maps and complex Geographic Information Systems...
Geokeo
geokeo.com
Geokeo is developed from open source data available from various sources like- openstreetmap, geonames, natural earth etc and the geocoding engine takes features from nominatim, pelias etc. Multiple sources are analysed to bring more accurate results and also to improve the coverage of the data.
Combain
combain.com
With Combain, easily locate connected devices indoor and outdoor. Our global database of Cell ID and Wi-Fi data provides the latitude and longitude of your device.
Symaps.io
symaps.io
Location intelligence plaftorm for site selection, location planning and expansion strategy. Symaps helps clients through various industries (retail, luxury, restaurants, car charging stations,...) make better location related decisions. The platform combines and extract the value of various types o...
Postcoder
postcoder.com
Postcoder is an API with a fully integrated set of validation features for your customer onboarding forms. Add one or more features to your existing form and watch conversion rates and data quality improve. - Address lookup Use postcode lookup or autocomplete to capture addresses 5x faster with zero...
Mappedin
mappedin.com
Mappedin is the leading provider of indoor 3D mapping software. Our platform provides powerful indoor navigation experiences and the Mappedin CMS serves as the foundational layer. A source of truth for your property maps, the CMS creates collaboration across organizations to maintain accurate data i...
GeoPostcodes
geopostcodes.com
A truly global on-premise data set containing all zip codes, geographical boundaries, and street data for 247 countries. It is updated weekly to maintain the highest data quality, including challenging countries such as China, Brazil, Russia, and the United Kingdom. GeoPostcodes' database is divided...
Geoblink
geoblink.com
Geoblink is the Location Intelligence platform that helps professionals from the retail, real estate, and FMCG industries understand how location affects the performance of their businesses. Its advanced data analytics and predictive statistics empower companies to perform in-depth market research, ...
FlyPix AI
flypix.ai
FlyPix AI is an advanced object detection platform designed for analyzing satellite and drone imagery . It offers users the ability to detect, segment and localize objects and areas within these images as well as track changes and identify anomalies. It's user-friendly interface and no-code approach...
IdealSpot
idealspot.com
IdealSpot has spent the last eight years aggregating consumer and retail market data to build the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and geographically granular map of the US retail market available in the world. On top of our data foundations, we have developed expertise in the analysis of consumer be...
GeoIQ
geoiq.ai
GeoIQ is a locational intelligence platform that tells the value of each location - people, their behaviours, businesses, and potentials - as easily consumable layers on maps.
Glympse
corp.glympse.com
Glympse is the pioneer of location technology and the leading geo-location tracking platform with built-in customer notifications and communications. We provide best-in-class location-based technology to capture, ingest and process data to predictively visualize and provide notifications & updates t...
Cloudscene
cloudscene.com
Cloudscene is a data-driven marketplace platform that transforms the way businesses buy and sell network services. By streamlining procurement and simplifying sales activities, Cloudscene makes way for stronger connections, easier tracking and management, empowered and agile teams, time and cost eff...
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence c...
Fielda
fielda.com
Fielda is a Low-Code and Easy to use Mobile Data Collection and Workflow management platform built specifically for field activity. Whether your organization is doing Field Asset inspection, Device Installation projects, or simple data collection, Fielda can help you stay on schedule, share data, el...
xMap
xmap.ai
xMap is an location intelligence SaaS platform that provides vast range of data sets from multiple industries which allow enterprises and businesses to view data on maps, analyze the data and make data based decisons. xMap is offering comprehensive insights that guide businesses seamlessly to unpara...
LogiNext
loginextsolutions.com
LogiNext Mile provides delivery route optimisation through geo-location and tracking automation. It also outlines the optimal usage of the resource capacity to reduce its cost up to 10%. The overall travelling distance and time can be reduced which would optimise company resources.
Maptive
maptive.com
Maptive transforms your data into a custom Google map in minutes. Start a free trial of our feature-rich enterprise-level software, and discover the hidden opportunities in your data with our powerful mapping tools.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...
Azira Allspark
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
Azira Pinnacle
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
GapMaps
gapmaps.com
GapMaps is a cloud-based and easy-to-use retail mapping platform. The platform specialises in location intelligence, mapping and data analysis. GapMaps enable retail businesses to build and apply census, industry and digital data to network planning processes. Businesses obtain powerful, cost-effect...
Zartico
zartico.com
Zartico Destination Operating System® (ZDOS®) có Mô hình dữ liệu tích hợp™ độc quyền của chúng tôi bao gồm dữ liệu định vị địa lý, chi tiêu và sự kiện có tần suất cao nhất và độ phân giải cao nhất cho cả người dân và khách truy cập cũng như tất cả các loại sự kiện. Kết hợp với công suất sử dụng điểm...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
Chúng tôi cung cấp thông tin chi tiết về vị trí của ngành kết nối và các công cụ tự động để giúp họ giành được nhiều giao dịch hơn. Chuyển đổi mạng lưới mua và bán của bạn.
Mapline
mapline.com
Kết nối dữ liệu của bạn với thế giới thực. Trong vài giây, bạn có thể tải lên dữ liệu của mình, xem dữ liệu trên bản đồ, tạo tuyến đường, tạo biểu đồ và báo cáo, đồng thời tập hợp tất cả dữ liệu lại thành một trang tổng quan trực quan. Bằng cách sử dụng các công cụ phân tích mạnh mẽ của chúng tôi, h...
Zipscore.ai
zipscore.ai
AI Co-Pilot để phân tích thị trường và lập kế hoạch vị trí. Khám phá dữ liệu điều tra dân số toàn diện, bản đồ Mã ZIP và hơn thế nữa trên nhiều chi tiết địa lý khác nhau.
MaxMind
maxmind.com
Tạo trải nghiệm kỹ thuật số thông minh hơn, an toàn hơn với dữ liệu chính xác Tích hợp GeoIP® và phát hiện gian lận trực tuyến vào ứng dụng của bạn
PiinPoint
piinpoint.com
PiinPoint là một nền tảng nhanh chóng, trực quan và giá cả phải chăng để giúp các doanh nghiệp tìm được vị trí tốt nhất để mở rộng.
Loqate
loqate.com
Cải thiện chất lượng dữ liệu bằng cách nắm bắt địa chỉ chính xác ở Vương quốc Anh. Tăng cường chuyển đổi và trải nghiệm người dùng với công nghệ xác minh địa chỉ mã bưu điện và mã hóa địa lý.