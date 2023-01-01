Lựa chọn thay thế - ShowClix
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite là một trang web bán vé và quản lý sự kiện có trụ sở tại Hoa Kỳ. Dịch vụ này cho phép người dùng duyệt, tạo và quảng bá các sự kiện địa phương. Dịch vụ này tính phí cho người tổ chức sự kiện để đổi lấy dịch vụ bán vé trực tuyến, trừ khi sự kiện này miễn phí. Ra mắt vào năm 2006 và có trụ ...
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
Ticket Tailor là một giải pháp bán vé sự kiện đơn giản, miễn phí cho các sự kiện thuộc mọi hình dạng và quy mô. Đăng ký miễn phí, phát trực tiếp sự kiện đầu tiên của bạn và bán vé trực tuyến.
TicketSource
ticketsource.co.uk
TicketSource là một hệ thống bán vé trực tuyến MIỄN PHÍ, dễ sử dụng cho bất kỳ loại địa điểm hoặc sự kiện nào. Quảng cáo, quản lý và bán vé sự kiện trực tuyến - tất cả đều MIỄN PHÍ!
Cooltix
cooltix.hu
Ticketing for your growth - sell your tickets easier than ever, with the lowest fees! - Unique, personalized page for your event - Easy-to-use platform where you can manage your events - Reporting and analysis tool to track your sales performance - Get your income daily - and many more.
Bookitbee
bookitbee.com
Bookitbee is a self-service platform that allows you to sell tickets or take bookings to your events or classes, virtual and in-person. Sign up today!
ViewStub
viewstub.com
ViewStub is a turn-key hybrid event platform and software for events and experiences. We offer an all-encompassing solution for event ticketing and registration, live video and on-demand streaming, marketing and promotion. Clients sell tickets, collect registrations, and host virtual events and expe...
Eventix
eventix.io
The online ticketing software (SaaS) created for conversion. We help event organisers of all sizes sell out their events fast and seamless. Trusted by more than 16.000 clients around the world. https://eventix.io
Yapsody
yapsody.com
Yapsody is an efficient event ticketing platform that creates a seamless experience for event presenters and attendees. With Yapsody, event organizers can make customizable tickets, track ticket sales, and promote their events with features like social media integration and email marketing. Presente...
Showpass
showpass.com
Showpass is a global leader in event technology, primary ticketing and distribution, and mixed delivery (live, virtual and streamed) of experiences for tens of thousands of event hosts. Showpass provides access to global distribution and discovery channels including Facebook's native ticketing, Goog...
Tessitura
tessitura.com
Tessitura is a nonprofit tech company dedicated to helping arts and cultural organizations thrive. CRM lies at the heart of our mission and our technology platform. Ticketing works hand-in-hand with fundraising, membership, marketing, education and front of house. Intuitive tools help uncover busine...
SimpleTix
simpletix.com
Sell tickets online for your attraction, festival, concert, museum and more. SimpleTix has no contracts, offers instant payouts, and is easy to use.
Afton Tickets
aftontickets.com
Afton Tickets is beating out every other ticket company when it comes to Price, Client Support, Onsite Equipment, Backup Wifi, Feature Set, Daily Payouts, & Increasing Your Event Profitability. HOW? Afton Tickets simply does so much more, for less. By passing our small service fee to your attendees,...
TicketSpice
ticketspice.com
Phần mềm bán vé sự kiện số 1 dành cho các chuyên gia sự kiện bán vé trực tuyến Bán vé trực tuyến cho lễ hội, trang trại, hội chợ, buổi hòa nhạc, bảo tàng và hơn thế nữa. TicketSpice rất dễ sử dụng, có khả năng tùy biến cao và giá cả phải chăng đến không ngờ.