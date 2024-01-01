Ricerca PEC

Ricerca PEC

Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.

Sử dụng ứng dụng web

Trang web: ricercapec.com

Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Ricerca PEC trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.

Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.

Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.

RicercaPEC is an online service that allows users to quickly and easily find the Certified Electronic Mail (PEC) addresses of businesses and professionals in Italy. It is positioned as the first technological platform in Italy dedicated to PEC search. The key features and capabilities of RicercaPEC include: * Single PEC Search: Users can enter a VAT number (P.IVA) of a company or professional and the platform will search for and display the corresponding PEC address. * Bulk PEC Search: Users can upload a CSV file containing a list of VAT numbers, and the platform will automatically search for and provide the PEC addresses for all the listed entities. * Search History: Registered users can access and export their past PEC search history, allowing for easy record-keeping and reference. * Accuracy: RicercaPEC claims to use official government sources to provide accurate and up-to-date PEC information for companies and professionals in Italy. * Simplicity and Efficiency: The platform has a user-friendly interface and aims to save time by enabling rapid PEC searches, whether for individual or multiple entities. Some key benefits highlighted by RicercaPEC include: * Time-saving: The platform's search functionality is designed to be fast and efficient, especially for bulk searches. * Comprehensive: RicercaPEC claims to have served over 1,000 clients and searched for more than 5,000 PEC addresses in the last 12 months. * Useful for Professionals: The platform is targeted at accountants, lawyers, and other professionals who regularly need to access PEC information. RicercaPEC appears to be a specialized platform focused on providing a streamlined and convenient way for users to quickly find the PEC addresses of businesses and professionals in Italy, leveraging official data sources and advanced search capabilities.

Trang web: ricercapec.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Ricerca PEC theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.

Có thể bạn sẽ thích

Nex AI

Nex AI

nexai.app

GrafoAI

GrafoAI

grafo-ai.com

WordLift

WordLift

wordlift.io

AYLIEN

AYLIEN

aylien.com

AfforAI

AfforAI

afforai.com

Charm.io

Charm.io

info.charm.io

NexBot

NexBot

nexbot.ai

BeenVerified

BeenVerified

beenverified.com

AINIRO.IO

AINIRO.IO

ainiro.io

Newsmeter

Newsmeter

newsmeter.com

WorkHub

WorkHub

workhub.ai

Echofox

Echofox

echofox.pro

Khám phá

Sản phẩm

Tải xuống

Hỗ trợ

Công ty

Pháp lý

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Chúng tôi sử dụng cookie để cung cấp và cải thiện trang web của mình. Bằng cách sử dụng các trang web của chúng tôi, bạn đã đồng ý với cookie.

Chính sách Bảo mật