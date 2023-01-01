Lựa chọn thay thế - Respondent Participant
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Các công cụ nghiên cứu và kiểm tra khả năng sử dụng để cải thiện trải nghiệm khách hàng trực tuyến của bạn từ UserTesting, Nền tảng hiểu biết về con người. Phần mềm công nghiệp CX số 1 của G2.
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Thanh toán theo nhu cầu sử dụng Công cụ kiểm tra người dùng mà không cần đăng ký hoặc trả phí hàng tháng. Nhận thông tin chi tiết tốt hơn từ nhóm người thử nghiệm chất lượng cao của chúng tôi chỉ với mức giá chỉ $30 cho mỗi người thử nghiệm.
dscout
dscout.com
Nền tảng nghiên cứu định tính của dscout sử dụng ứng dụng di động và hơn 100 nghìn người tham gia háo hức để ghi lại video theo thời điểm một cách hiệu quả và giúp dễ dàng…
VideoAsk
videoask.com
Cách dễ dàng nhất để có các cuộc hội thoại video không đồng bộ. Thu hút cộng đồng của bạn, tuyển dụng nhân tài mới, tạo ra khách hàng tiềm năng tốt hơn và hơn thế nữa.
Userlytics
userlytics.com
Tận dụng nền tảng nghiên cứu người dùng hiện đại của chúng tôi và hội đồng toàn cầu gồm hơn 1,6 triệu người để cải thiện trải nghiệm người dùng và khách hàng của bạn.
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
Kết nối các nhà nghiên cứu với những người tham gia. Tuyển dụng bất kỳ đối tượng tham gia nào hoặc tìm cơ hội nghiên cứu có trả phí trên bất kỳ phương pháp nghiên cứu nào trên toàn thế giới.
Senja
senja.io
Việc thu thập lời chứng thực không dễ dàng hơn thế này. Thu thập lời chứng thực bằng văn bản và video. Chia sẻ chúng ở khắp mọi nơi. Chuyển đổi nhiều khách truy cập hơn và chốt nhiều giao dịch hơn!
Life Inside
lifeinside.io
Video storytelling. Reinvented. At Life Inside, we provide businesses with a powerful interactive video platform that can be seamlessly integrated to any website. Video testimonials significantly increase engagement with audiences online, leading to improved conversion rates and engagement. Our plat...
MemoryFox
memoryfox.io
MemoryFox is a platform that helps nonprofit marketers collect, organize, and share powerful storytelling content sourced from their community of donors, volunteers, staff and mission beneficiaries. In just a few minutes, you can create & share branded collection campaigns that will help you demonst...
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy is a next-generation insights company. Powered by Gen. AI, GetWhy's end-to-end insights platform delivers best-in-class quality consumer insights at unprecedented speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional insights companies. GetWhy puts your marketing idea, concept, or content in fro...
Widewail
widewail.com
Invite Video makes generating customer video testimonials easier than ever for SMB to Enterprise. Using SMS and automation, we’ve created a process that is hands-off for the business and seamless for the customer. Turn your CRM into an always-on video testimonial generating machine and empower your ...
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...
Vocal Video
vocalvideo.com
In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...
Voxpopme
voxpopme.com
At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Nền tảng nghiên cứu video theo thời điểm, được hỗ trợ bởi AI của chúng tôi cho phép các nhóm MR, UX và CX hiểu được con người, sản phẩm và trải nghiệm trong bối cảnh cuộc sống hàng ngày. Các nhà nghiên cứu, nhà thiết kế và người quản lý sản phẩm mà chúng tôi hỗ trợ sử dụng Indeemo trong bối cảnh B2C...