Lựa chọn thay thế - QR Code AI
QR Code Scanner
qrcodescan.in
QR Code Scanner là ứng dụng web nhanh nhất và thân thiện với người dùng nhất.
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly là dịch vụ rút ngắn URL và nền tảng quản lý liên kết. Công ty Bitly, Inc., được thành lập vào năm 2008. Nó là công ty tư nhân và có trụ sở tại Thành phố New York. Bitly rút ngắn 600 triệu liên kết mỗi tháng để sử dụng trong mạng xã hội, SMS và email. Bitly kiếm tiền bằng cách tính phí truy cập...
QR.io
qr.io
Tạo Mã QR được tùy chỉnh hoàn toàn, có màu sắc & hình dạng, biểu tượng và theo dõi số lượng người quét Mã QR của bạn, từ đâu và vào ngày nào.
BL.INK
bl.ink
Quản lý liên kết doanh nghiệp. Mang đến sự cộng tác, tuân thủ và sáng tạo cho các nhóm toàn cầu nhằm cải thiện mọi hoạt động tương tác, bảo vệ dữ liệu của bạn và tạo niềm tin trong mỗi cú nhấp chuột.
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode là nhà sản xuất mã QR số 1. Logo, màu sắc và thiết kế, được hỗ trợ bởi quyền riêng tư và dữ liệu, tất cả đều miễn phí. Tải file in chất lượng cao ngay hôm nay.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io là cách tốt nhất để xây dựng, chia sẻ và đồng bộ hóa UTM với nhóm của bạn. Hãy ngừng sử dụng các bảng tính lộn xộn và nhận dữ liệu chiến dịch tốt trong số liệu phân tích của bạn.
Barcode.so
barcode.so
Mã QR thông thường thật nhàm chán. Mã QR đẹp mắt do AI tạo ra khiến khán giả của bạn háo hức quét chúng. Hơn 25 kiểu để lựa chọn hoặc chỉ sử dụng phong cách của riêng bạn
QRfy
qrfy.com
Tạo mã QR của riêng bạn và thúc đẩy doanh nghiệp hoặc ý tưởng của bạn. Dễ dàng tạo, quản lý và theo dõi thống kê mã QR của bạn.
QRStuff
qrstuff.com
Free QR Code Generator and online QR code creator. No sign-up required. Create unlimited non-expiring free QR codes for a website URL PDF, Image, Attendance Tracking, YouTube video, Google Maps location, facebook, contact details or any one of 27 QR code types.
QR Code KIT
qrcodekit.com
Formerly known as uQR.me, QR Code KIT is the longest-established dynamic QR code generator and an all-in-one solution for all QR needs.
Digiphy
digiphy.it
Digiphy is redefining contextual marketing. By connecting brands directly to customers, Digiphy builds and delivers dynamic digital experiences at contextually relevant moments from any physical product and customer touch point. Our flexible, self-serve solution elevates brand storytelling and creat...
JoyQR
joyqr.com
Our platform revolutionizes how you connect with your audience, offering custom QR code generation and captivating bio link pages. Dive into a world of insights with our extensive analytics, tailored to amplify your marketing strategies. Experience the joy of seamless interaction and watch your bran...
Blinq.me
blinq.me
Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards ...
AIQrArt
aiqrart.co
Discover the transformative world of AIQrArt, where art seamlessly blends with technology. Elevate your brand's presence with stunning, AI-Generated QR Art, ensuring it's not just seen, but also remembered. AIQrArt allows you to craft unique and interactive QR codes infused with artistic flair, enha...
GoCodes
gocodes.com
No more missing tools! Track your equipment with our easy-to-use solution that includes rugged labels, cloud software, scanner apps and GPS tracking. Designed specifically for industry customers, our total solution means you can manage chain-of-custody using your smartphone while on-the-go. Also, tr...
QRPlus
qrplus.com.br
No QRPlus você não tem limitações. Todos os QR Codes gerados aqui funcionarão para sempre, não expiram e não têm limites de leitura como acontecem em outros geradores pela web. Os QR Codes gerados são estáticos, então você sempre terá o mesmo resultado na leitura. Fique tranquilo! Todos os QR Codes ...
CampaignTrackly
campaigntrackly.com
PROBLEM WE ARE SOLVING Inaccurate marketing reporting is digging a 50 Billion-dollar hole in US marketing budgets every year. Campaigntrackly helps businesses close this gap by making it easier than ever to standardize campaign meta data & tracking links that drive accurate insights and data-driven ...
MENU TIGER
menu.qrcode-tiger.com
MENU TIGER is a no-code online menu software. Its QR code menu solution is designed to improve your business' day-to-day operations. All your guests have to do is scan the QR code, place their order, and pay with their mobile device. Design your mobile-optimized online menu, restaurant website, and ...
Scanova
scanova.io
Scanova is a leading online SaaS tool that helps businesses create, design, manage, and track QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases. Marketers and businesses across industries and company sizes use Scanova to run end-to-end high-performance QR Code campaigns. With Scanova, marketers can...
QRCodeChimp
qrcodechimp.com
Rated #1 QR Code Generator for business and marketing. Create and manage QR Codes with logo, advanced analytics, bulk upload, APIs and shapes for Websites, Social, Apps, Digital business cards, Forms, URL, vCard, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. Available online and free with 100s of customiza...
QR TIGER
qrcode-tiger.com
QR TIGER is the world's most advanced online QR code generator, awarded the most innovative product on ProductHunt. It's trusted by more than 850,000 brands in 147 countries. Among them: Lululemon, Uber, Disney, Sodexo, Pepsico, L'occitane, Samsung, TikTok, Universal Studios, Hilton Hotels, and more...
Uniqode
uniqode.com
Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac) is based in New York, NY, and helps more than 25,000 global brands consolidate their QR Code initiatives into one scalable platform. This empowers them to connect QR Code insights into a wider mobile marketing strategy. We service customers in over 40 countries. We are ...
OpenMyLink
openmylink.io
OpenMyLink là một nền tảng cung cấp một bộ công cụ cho phép các nhà tiếp thị kỹ thuật số tận dụng tối đa công việc của họ. Nền tảng này cung cấp các loại công cụ tiếp thị kỹ thuật số khác nhau thực sự hoạt động. Với phần mềm tiếp thị kỹ thuật số này, bạn có thể có quyền truy cập vào mã QR không giớ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Kể từ năm 2008, Trình tạo mã QR động đáng tin cậy, ưu tiên quyền riêng tư dành cho bao bì được kết nối, nhãn thông minh, phương tiện in ấn và phát sóng cũng như quảng cáo DOOH. Mã QR động với siêu năng lực và khả năng gần như vô hạn. Mọi thứ bạn cần để tạo, quản lý và theo dõi mã QR động cũng như li...
Openscreen
openscreen.com
Openscreen là lớp hỗ trợ kỹ thuật số không tiếp xúc cho Internet. Openscreen cho phép tạo các ứng dụng tương tác, dựa trên Mã QR thông qua các API, SDK và giải pháp mở rộng trên Chuỗi cung ứng, Thương mại và Tương tác với khách hàng. Openscreen cho phép doanh nghiệp gặp gỡ, tương tác và giao dịch vớ...
ViralQR
viralqr.com
Trình tạo mã QR tốt nhất 🔥 . Tạo mã QR với thiết kế và logo tùy chỉnh cho các liên kết, tệp PDF, vCard, v.v. ⚡ Nhận mã QR miễn phí ngay bây giờ!
ElkQR
elkqr.com
Tạo mã QR có thương hiệu và nâng cao nhận thức về thương hiệu với ElkQR. Theo dõi hiệu suất chiến dịch và hiểu rõ hơn với các phân tích chi tiết.
Autonix
autonix.io
Mã QR có ở khắp mọi nơi và với Autonix, chúng cực kỳ có giá trị. Nhắm mục tiêu vào các đại lý, thị trường, bán lẻ, chăm sóc sức khỏe, chính phủ và hơn thế nữa, Autonix là giải pháp theo dõi Mã QR mạnh mẽ phục vụ cho các tổ chức lớn và nhỏ.
Hovercode
hovercode.com
Mã QR động cho thương hiệu của bạn Tạo, theo dõi và quản lý mã QR động cho thương hiệu của bạn