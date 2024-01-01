Lựa chọn thay thế - Qlik
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks là một công ty được thành lập bởi những người sáng tạo ban đầu của Apache Spark. Databricks phát triển từ dự án AMPLab tại Đại học California, Berkeley, dự án đã tham gia tạo ra Apache Spark, một khung điện toán phân tán nguồn mở được xây dựng trên Scala. Databricks phát triển một nền tản...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Sổ ghi chép được quản lý dành cho các nhà khoa học và nhà nghiên cứu dữ liệu.
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku là một công ty trí tuệ nhân tạo (AI) và máy học được thành lập vào năm 2013. Vào tháng 12 năm 2019, Dataiku thông báo rằng CapitalG - quỹ đầu tư mạo hiểm tăng trưởng giai đoạn cuối do Alphabet Inc. tài trợ - đã gia nhập Dataiku với tư cách là nhà đầu tư và họ đã tham gia đạt được trạng thái ...
Hex
hex.tech
Hex là một nền tảng dữ liệu hiện đại dành cho khoa học và phân tích dữ liệu. Sổ tay cộng tác, ứng dụng dữ liệu đẹp mắt và bảo mật cấp doanh nghiệp.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai là nền tảng sản xuất thị giác máy tính, LLM và Full Stack AI hàng đầu để mô hình hóa dữ liệu hình ảnh, video, văn bản và âm thanh phi cấu trúc.
V7
v7labs.com
Cơ sở hạ tầng đầy đủ cho dữ liệu đào tạo doanh nghiệp bao gồm ghi nhãn, quy trình làm việc, bộ dữ liệu và con người trong vòng lặp.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Được các nhà khoa học dữ liệu yêu thích, được quản lý bởi CNTT. Giải pháp tất cả trong một của bạn dành cho Khoa học dữ liệu & Phát triển, triển khai và đường ống dữ liệu trên đám mây.
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Incorta
incorta.com
Nền tảng phân phối dữ liệu mở của Incorta đơn giản hóa việc truy cập dữ liệu từ nhiều hệ thống doanh nghiệp phức tạp để mở khóa toàn bộ giá trị của dữ liệu tổ chức, giúp dữ liệu sẵn sàng phân tích. Được hỗ trợ bởi GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures và Sorenson Capital, Incorta...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics đóng vai trò là người đồng hành đáng tin cậy của bạn trong hoạt động kinh doanh với mục đích giúp bạn thông minh hơn, nhanh hơn và tự tin hơn trong các quyết định dựa trên dữ liệu của mình. IBM Cognos Analytics cung cấp cho mọi người dùng — dù là nhà khoa học dữ liệu, nhà phân t...
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ cung cấp quyền truy cập năng động, hợp tác vào công nghệ mô phỏng và phân tích dữ liệu cũng như tài nguyên đám mây và HPC có thể mở rộng, tất cả ở cùng một nơi.