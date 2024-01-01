PDF Guru

PDF Guru is an online PDF editor and converter that allows users to perform a variety of tasks with PDF documents. Some of the key features and capabilities of PDF Guru include: * Editing PDFs - Users can upload PDF files and edit the text, images, and other content within them. * PDF Conversion - PDF Guru supports converting files to and from PDF format, including converting documents, images, and other file types to PDF. * PDF Compression - The service can compress PDF files to reduce their file size. * PDF Splitting and Merging - Users can split a single PDF into multiple files or combine multiple PDFs into one document. * PDF Annotation - PDFs can be annotated with text, drawings, highlights, and other markups. * PDF Security - PDF files can be password protected or have permissions set to restrict printing, editing, and copying. The website emphasizes that PDF Guru is easy to use, fast, and secure, with no software installation required. It supports a wide range of input and output file formats and can be accessed from any device with an internet connection. PDF Guru positions itself as an all-in-one online solution for working with PDF documents, providing both basic and advanced PDF management capabilities through a user-friendly web interface.

