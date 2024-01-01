Lựa chọn thay thế - NuORDER
AppDirect
appdirect.com
AppDirect là một ứng dụng dựa trên web miễn phí. Nó cho phép bạn sử dụng và quản lý các ứng dụng kinh doanh trong một trang web đơn giản và an toàn, từ mọi nơi.
Convictional
convictional.com
Sử dụng Convitional để khởi chạy thị trường B2C hoặc B2B có nhiều nhà cung cấp. Chúng tôi cho phép các nhà bán lẻ và nhà phân phối tìm nguồn, triển khai và tích hợp với các nhà cung cấp bên thứ ba cho thị trường và giao hàng.
Shipturtle
shipturtle.com
Biến Cửa hàng thương mại điện tử của bạn thành Thị trường trong vài phút! Tăng trưởng gấp 10 lần bằng cách giới thiệu hàng trăm Người bán và kiếm tiền hoa hồng cho doanh số bán hàng của họ. Hoàn thiện dòng sản phẩm của bạn và trở thành người dẫn đầu ngành. Không có hàng tồn kho. Chi phí tiếp thị bằn...
Arcadier
arcadier.com
Arcadier is the world's fastest-growing online marketplace builder, with over 16,000 marketplaces built using Arcadier's technology. Our solutions power B2B, B2C, P2P & Procurement marketplaces for users across more than 180 countries. As a multi-award-winning marketplace SaaS provider, our self-ser...
Tradly
tradly.app
Launch your product without building from scratch. A simple no-code builder, Development toolkits, 3rd Party integrations. Developers and entrepreneurs launch marketplace and commerce apps using Tradly. How it works? 1. Select the business model 2. Customise the front end design 3. Enter the basic c...
Sellr Ecommerce
sellr.com
Sellr lets you create an online ecommerce store you can easily design and open in minutes. The Sellr platform allows you to manage your inventory and web pages, create customer email lists, accept payments and more.
Kreezalid
kreezalid.com
Kreezalid is the perfect e-commerce solution to launch your marketplace whether it is for sharing, products selling or rentals.
BoxFox
boxfox.com
BoxFox is a B2B marketplace for small retailers to appraise and sell their excess inventory to authorized resellers.
Sharetribe
sharetribe.com
Sharetribe: Marketplace software for founders. The fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Sharetribe is the fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Cut 90% of the time and cost to build a marketplace, without trading off customizability ...
Logicbroker
logicbroker.com
Logicbroker là một nền tảng thương mại đa nhà cung cấp hàng đầu, kết nối liền mạch các đối tác thương mại bất kể loại tích hợp nào. Các giải pháp hiện đại của chúng tôi hỗ trợ các nhà bán lẻ và thương hiệu Kết nối, Điều phối và Phát triển nền tảng thương mại của họ để kiểm soát trải nghiệm khách hàn...
Labra
labra.io
Labra là nền tảng Quản lý thương mại đám mây phân tán đầu tiên trên thế giới cho phép ISV và Đối tác tư vấn cùng bán hiệu quả hơn với các siêu quy mô đám mây và tạo thêm doanh thu thông qua thị trường đám mây. Nền tảng Labra cho phép phương pháp tiếp cận không cần kỹ thuật để niêm yết, tích hợp và q...