Lựa chọn thay thế - Narvar

Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. là một công ty dịch vụ tài chính, tổng hợp dịch vụ thương mại và thanh toán di động của Mỹ có trụ sở tại San Francisco, California. Công ty tiếp thị các sản phẩm thanh toán phần mềm và phần cứng và đã mở rộng sang các dịch vụ dành cho doanh nghiệp nhỏ. Công ty được thành lập vào năm 200...
Salsify
salsify.com
Nền tảng CommerceXM của Salsify mang lại trải nghiệm mà người mua hàng yêu cầu ở mọi giai đoạn của hành trình mua hàng, ở mọi nơi trên kệ kỹ thuật số.
QuoteMachine
quotemachine.com
QuoteMachine is a cloud-based software solution that takes sales to the next level, with personalization and online payment options designed to make closing the sale a breeze. Take advantage of our easily shareable, customizable quotes, orders, invoices, and more! Merchants can also leverage built-i...
ProjectsForce
projectsforce.com
Whether you work with Lowe's, Home Depot, LL Flooring, or run an independent installation business, ProjectsForce helps you automate all your service operations. It's uniquely designed to integrate with big box retailers and is easily customizable to match your daily work process, making it effortle...
Petro Outlet
petrooutlet.com
Petro Outlet is a modern comprehensive back office application for C-Store/Gas Retailers, brand names and distributors.
Finturf
finturf.com
Finturf works with businesses that need a POS financing solution. The company provides an easy-to-use web-based platform that connects in-store customers to a wide lending network. Companies without a financing solution know that they are missing out on sales, as many customers would make a purchase...
Delightree
delightree.com
Delightree is an all-in-one franchising tech platform designed exclusively for emerging franchise businesses looking to scale without compromising their brand promise, making their journey of opening and managing locations effortless. Delightree's easy-to-use tech enables franchises to launch new lo...
Candid Wholesale
candidwholesale.com
Candid Wholesale is an integrated set of tools for wholesale buyers and sellers, designed to make B2B selling as user-friendly as possible without sacrificing power and flexibility
Auror
auror.co
The platform for retailers focused on improving safety, productivity, and profitability. Auror is used by leading Loss Prevention teams in thousands of stores.
Fixably
fixably.com
Fixably is a cloud-based service management software that helps you automate repair processes. We automate 80% of the repair workflow so that you can reduce your turnaround times, improve service experience, and increase customer satisfaction levels. Our smart workflows, based on millions of repairs...
PayRange
payrange.com
With PayRange, you can make each consumer touchpoint the ultimate experience. Accepting mobile payment is just the beginning. An app-based service opens up new doors to streamline operations, increase sales, and drive consumer loyalty.
EQL
eql.com
EQL is an end-to-end commerce solution to help brands create unforgettable launch experiences for their in-demand products, while giving fans easier access to the products they're passionate about. For too long e-commerce technology hasn’t held up to the demand of the hottest products and experience...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin đã phát triển thế hệ tiếp theo của công nghệ không cần thanh toán, cho phép các nhà bán lẻ nhanh chóng triển khai hoạt động mua sắm dễ dàng tại cửa hàng của họ. Phương pháp tiếp cận đang chờ cấp bằng sáng chế của Zippin sử dụng AI, máy học và công nghệ tổng hợp cảm biến để tạo ra trải nghiệm...
Promoboxx
promoboxx.com
Promoboxx là một nền tảng phần mềm với các dịch vụ hỗ trợ để các thương hiệu thu hút các nhà bán lẻ độc lập của họ bằng hoạt động tiếp thị kỹ thuật số phù hợp với thương hiệu, thúc đẩy kết quả kinh doanh tốt hơn bằng cách tiếp cận đúng người tiêu dùng thông qua kênh đáng tin cậy của các nhà bán lẻ đ...
SparkPlug
sparkplug.app
SparkPlug là nền tảng quản lý khuyến khích bán hàng dành cho nhân viên dành cho các nhà bán lẻ, nhà hàng và thương hiệu CPG đặc biệt. SparkPlug tích hợp trực tiếp với hệ thống POS của các doanh nghiệp truyền thống để tự động hóa hầu như mọi khía cạnh của việc triển khai và nhân rộng chương trình khu...