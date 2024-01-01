Motionlab

Motionlab

Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.

Sử dụng ứng dụng web

Trang web: motionlab.io

Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Motionlab trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.

Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.

Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.

Motionlab Platform is the ultimate technology for agencies and brands that enables you to create personalized video communication. Motionlab makes your e-mails, MMS and app messages on steroids. With various possibilities of distribution of personalized videos you will always reach the maximum potential of engagement with your customers. Personalized videos by Motionlab Platform are easily integrable. into your favorite e-mail platform, SMS/MMS solutions or custom applications. Use Motionlab Player and leave hosting and streaming of your videos to us. Motionlab Player is easily integrable. into your landing page thanks to various integrations to the most-used web solutions. Our player will always play the right video for the specific viewer. Let your customers engage with their video thanks to CTA buttons. Use full video production potential. Hundreds of effects available for your video thanks to Motionlab Template Creator AE extension. Video artists use Motionlab Template Creator AE Extension to create dynamic video template that allows them to combine data and creative assets into thousands of unique personalized videos. Personalization attributes are set by the data manager in advance. Thanks to this video artists can just focus on video editing and the dynamic template preparation. Personalized videos score a phenomenal video completation rate, engagement and click through rate. Measure these and many other metrics with integrated statistics. Motionlab platform also allows you to use a unique CTA buttons unique to every customer
Danh mục:
Business
Phần mềm email video

Trang web: motionlab.io

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Motionlab theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.

Lựa chọn thay thế

Loom

Loom

loom.com

Synthesia

Synthesia

synthesia.io

Zight

Zight

zight.com

Rephrase.ai

Rephrase.ai

rephrase.ai

Rewatch

Rewatch

rewatch.com

Cincopa

Cincopa

cincopa.com

Hippo Video

Hippo Video

hippovideo.io

Vidyard

Vidyard

vidyard.com

Allego

Allego

allego.com

Sendspark

Sendspark

sendspark.com

OneMob

OneMob

onemob.com

BombBomb

BombBomb

bombbomb.com

Có thể bạn sẽ thích

Callback24

Callback24

callback24.io

Zoomerang

Zoomerang

zoomerang.app

Aggero Software

Aggero Software

aggero.io

Windsor

Windsor

windsor.io

RepliQ

RepliQ

repliq.co

Vyond

Vyond

vyond.com

CrankWheel

CrankWheel

crankwheel.com

Likee

Likee

likee.video

AirDeck

AirDeck

airdeck.co

Quickpage

Quickpage

quickpage.io

Make Web Video

Make Web Video

makewebvideo.com

Weezly

Weezly

weezly.com

Khám phá

Sản phẩm

Tải xuống

Hỗ trợ

Công ty

Pháp lý

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Chúng tôi sử dụng cookie để cung cấp và cải thiện trang web của mình. Bằng cách sử dụng các trang web của chúng tôi, bạn đã đồng ý với cookie.

Chính sách Bảo mật