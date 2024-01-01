Lựa chọn thay thế - Moonfare
Revolut
revolut.com
Một ứng dụng cho mọi thứ về tiền bạc. Từ chi tiêu hàng ngày đến lập kế hoạch cho tương lai bằng tiền tiết kiệm và đầu tư, Revolut giúp bạn kiếm được nhiều tiền hơn.
Revolut Business
revolut.com
Một tài khoản không biên giới, với các công cụ mạnh mẽ, được cá nhân hóa, tất cả ở cùng một nơi, mang lại cho bạn quyền kiểm soát tối đa đối với tài chính doanh nghiệp của mình.
ANZ Australia
anz.com.au
Tập đoàn Ngân hàng Australia và New Zealand là một công ty dịch vụ tài chính và ngân hàng đa quốc gia của Australia có trụ sở tại Melbourne, Victoria. Đây là ngân hàng lớn thứ hai của Úc tính theo tài sản và là ngân hàng lớn thứ tư tính theo vốn hóa thị trường.
ANZ New Zealand
anz.co.nz
Tập đoàn Ngân hàng Australia và New Zealand là một công ty dịch vụ tài chính và ngân hàng đa quốc gia của Australia có trụ sở tại Melbourne, Victoria. Đây là ngân hàng lớn thứ hai của Úc về tài sản và là ngân hàng lớn thứ tư về vốn hóa thị trường.
Holvi
holvi.com
Tài khoản tất cả trong một của bạn để tự kinh doanh. Ngân hàng, lập hóa đơn và ghi sổ kế toán – cộng với thẻ tín dụng doanh nghiệp mới. Tất cả ở cùng một nơi nên bạn có thể tập trung vào những gì quan trọng. Đó là cuộc sống công việc được đơn giản hóa.
Fidor Bank
fidor.de
Fidor. Đơn giản. Linh hoạt. Điện tử. Ngân hàng ở một tầm cao mới. Nhận tiền thưởng hoạt động của bạn bây giờ.
Lendio
lendio.com
Lendio có trụ sở tại Utah (trước đây là Funding Universe), được thành lập vào năm 2011 bởi Brock Blake và Trent Miskin, là thị trường cho vay trực tuyến miễn phí ở Hoa Kỳ nhắm đến các chủ doanh nghiệp nhỏ.
Fundbox
fundbox.com
Fundbox cung cấp khả năng tiếp cận tài chính kinh doanh nhanh chóng, dễ dàng, lên tới 150.000 USD. Tìm hiểu cách các lựa chọn về hạn mức tín dụng và khoản vay có kỳ hạn của chúng tôi có thể giúp doanh nghiệp của bạn tăng trưởng.
Vouch
vouch.us
Vouch là một loại bảo hiểm kỹ thuật số mới giúp bảo vệ các công ty khởi nghiệp khỏi những sai lầm, kiện tụng và tấn công.
Crowdcube
crowdcube.com
Mua cổ phần của các doanh nghiệp tư nhân tăng trưởng cao ở Châu Âu.
Clara
clarafinds.com
Clara giúp bạn trực quan hóa bất kỳ tập dữ liệu nào một cách tương tác để bạn có thể sắp xếp, hiểu và cộng tác trên dữ liệu phức tạp.
Wikifolio
wikifolio.com
Talents and capital market experts can share their trading ideas in a way that is visible for everyone. Everyone can choose their favorites regardless of their available capital and profit from these trading ideas via an exchange-traded financial product.
Uplyft Capital
uplyftcapital.com
Uplyft Capital is a small business funder established in 2012. We believe in empowering successful small business owners by providing working capital quickly and efficiently. Our technology platform assesses cash flow, growth and character and doesn’t focus as much on personal credit as banks and cr...
Tipigo
tipigo.com
Tipigo harnesses the power of professional equity analysts, synthesizing big data and human expertise to build tailored stock portfolios that have been proven to outperform the market.
Swish Funding
swishfunding.com
Types: No-Obligation Offers, Equipment Financing, Business Expansion, Fast Funding, Apply Online
StackSource
stacksource.com
StackSource is a tech-enabled commercial real estate loan platform. We connect investors who are developing or acquiring commercial properties with financing options like banks, insurance companies, and private lenders through an easy, transparent process.
RateSetter
ratesetter.com
Award winning provider of personal loans that keep you in control. Get your instant online personalised rate with a quote that doesn't impact your credit score.
ProNvest
pronvest.com
ProNvest specializes in retirement planning and account management. We do the hard work for you by managing your retirement account and monitoring the market on your behalf.
OurCrowd
ourcrowd.com
OurCrowds experienced investment team identifies and conducts rigorous research on thousands of companies to tap into cutting-edge opportunities across sectors and stages.
MySIPonline
mysiponline.com
MySIPonline is Indias most advanced Mutual Fund Investment Platform, having all AMCs under one roof with a team of 50+ highly-qualified industry experts & fund analysts. It is an automated platform which understands every investors needs and offer them convenience to match their investing comfort wi...
Moula
moula.com.au
Moula is a better way to borrow money to grow your business. They use a combination of heads and hearts to identify good business and can approve and fund loans within 24 hours.
Minveo
minveo.de
A platform for digital asset management. Technology- and quantitative-based. Powered by Machine Learning.
Lendino
lendino.dk
Lendino is a marketplace for loans where private and professional investors can lend directly to creditworthy companies for the benefit of both parties. Using the loan marketplace saves time, money and hassle - both as a lender and a borrower.
Gusher
gusher.co
Gusher is the simple, quick, and easy way to create and build a startup. Without the need for investors. Without the need for capital. How? Gusher helps Entrepreneurs create and launch startups using performance based equity. Everything from technology, media, and health to design, finance, and gami...
growney
growney.de
The established Robo-Advice technology will be made available to banks, insurance companies and other financial service providers.
FlexFunding
flexfunding.com
With Flex Funding you can invest in loans for healthy Danish companies. They get money for their development and growth, you get an attractive return.
Finhaven
finhaven.com
Applying cryptographic technology to traditionally fragmented and inefficient capital markets, the Finhaven Platform provides innovations benefitting both global issuers and investors in its marketplace.
Equitise
equitise.com
Equitise is Australia's Leading Equity Crowdfunding Platform. Its mission is to increase the accessibility of capital to private Aussie and Kiwi companies to help them succeed.
Dividend Finance
dividendfinance.com
We partner with residential solar installers nationwide to provide financing for solar and storage with streamlined technology and a team dedicated to helping you grow your business.
Debexpert
debexpert.com
We help banks and other lenders sell their debt portfolio efficiently and at the best market price through our online loan marketplace. We specialize in selling debt to collection agencies, debt buying companies, real estate buyers, medical debt buyers, auto loan portfolio buyers, hedge funds, famil...
Crowd2Fund
crowd2fund.com
The Crowd2Fund Exchange allows investors to buy and sell their shares in businesses.
Companisto
companisto.com
Companisto is a equity-based crowdfunding platform. Companisto is the investment platform for startups and growth companies.
Checkflo
checkflo.com
Dịch vụ thực hiện séc được hợp lý hóa của Checkflo là nguồn duy nhất đáp ứng tất cả các nhu cầu xử lý, in và gửi séc của bạn. Chúng tôi có thể giảm chi phí hành chính và nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động của bạn, tất cả chỉ với ít nỗ lực và thủ tục giấy tờ hơn. Checkflo cung cấp các công cụ thân thiện với...
Anaxago
anaxago.com
Anaxago tập hợp các nhà đầu tư đang tìm kiếm những cách đầu tư mới và cơ hội đầu tư độc đáo vào bất động sản và các công ty khởi nghiệp. Anaxago góp phần phát triển mô hình tài chính giúp nền kinh tế giúp các cá nhân tiếp cận trực tiếp với các doanh nghiệp trong tương lai. Bằng cách phân bổ một phần...
Kriya
kriya.co
Nhận một cơ sở chiết khấu hóa đơn sổ cái bí mật, toàn bộ. Nó rất phù hợp cho các doanh nghiệp có nhu cầu về dòng tiền thường xuyên vì nó được bảo đảm trước tất cả các hóa đơn chưa thanh toán của bạn.
Invesdor
invesdor.com
Dẫn đầu thị trường Bắc Âu trong #gây quỹ #kỹ thuật số, kết nối các doanh nghiệp châu Âu đầy tham vọng với các nhà đầu tư trên toàn cầu.
FundThrough
fundthrough.com
Vốn lưu động theo yêu cầu cho các doanh nghiệp đang phát triển. FundThrough cung cấp cho doanh nghiệp quyền truy cập tức thì vào nguồn vốn từ các hóa đơn chưa thanh toán trên nền tảng cấp vốn trực tuyến, dễ sử dụng. Cơ sở tài trợ dao động từ 500 USD đến hơn 2 triệu USD, tùy thuộc vào sức mạnh bán hà...
Hedonova
hedonova.io
Hedonova là quỹ đầu tư thay thế do SEC quản lý, cho phép bạn đầu tư vào hơn 12 loại tài sản thay thế kỳ lạ chỉ bằng cách đầu tư vào một quỹ. Các chuyên gia đầu tư của chúng tôi phân bổ tiền của bạn vào các tài sản như rượu vang, nghệ thuật, công ty khởi nghiệp, tiền điện tử, bất động sản và các tài ...
Kiva
kiva.org
Kiva hướng tới một thế giới tài chính toàn diện, nơi tất cả mọi người đều có quyền cải thiện cuộc sống của chính mình.
Foundy
foundy.com
Foundy là nền tảng M&A toàn diện hàng đầu Châu Âu, giúp các nhà sáng lập và bên mua lại doanh nghiệp hoàn tất việc mua lại chỉ trong 30 ngày. Nền tảng đầu cuối của bạn để mua và bán doanh nghiệp. Foundy giúp người sáng lập và người thâu tóm hoàn tất việc mua lại nhanh hơn gấp 3 lần và tiết kiệm chi...
Seedrs
seedrs.com
Cơ hội đầu tư trực tuyến vào các doanh nghiệp khởi nghiệp mới tốt nhất, đồng thời huy động nguồn đầu tư hạt giống và thiên thần, với trang web huy động vốn cộng đồng hàng đầu Châu Âu Seedrs.
Embroker
embroker.com
Embroker là môi giới bảo hiểm được xây dựng phù hợp với cách bạn kinh doanh. Bạn có được sự tiện lợi của công nghệ cùng với dịch vụ hàng đầu từ các nhà môi giới tốt nhất.