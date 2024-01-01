Messangi

Messangi

Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.

Sử dụng ứng dụng web

Trang web: messangi.com

Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Messangi trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.

Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.

Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.

Since 2001, Messangi has been connecting companies to their customers on billions of devices around the world. Our versatile and reliable platforms have been built in-house by some of the top engineers in the business. To power our operations, we have world-class teams in 7 countries willing to go the extra mile to meet our customers’ needs. Today, top mobile operators, global banks, and retailers rely on Messangi to solve their customer communication and engagement challenges. Our solutions for SMS, Email, Apps, Mobile Wallet and Voice Assistants continue to revolutionize company-customer interactions, making communication easier, efficient, and more accessible than ever before. Messangi's cloud communications platform as a service can be customized and molded to create the best fitting solution. With the combination of multiple channels, reach and engage your customers in a more efficient way.
Danh mục:
Business
Phần mềm Chatbot

Trang web: messangi.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Messangi theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.

Lựa chọn thay thế

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

Có thể bạn sẽ thích

Skycore

Skycore

skycore.com

Blip

Blip

blip.ai

Experfy

Experfy

experfy.com

Mailchain

Mailchain

mailchain.com

Quire

Quire

openquire.com

Bluedot

Bluedot

bluedot.io

Propeller

Propeller

propelleraero.com

SuperOffice

SuperOffice

superoffice.com

Vizury

Vizury

vizury.com

Spatial.ai

Spatial.ai

spatial.ai

Markaaz

Markaaz

markaaz.com

Unifonic

Unifonic

unifonic.com

Khám phá

Sản phẩm

Tải xuống

Hỗ trợ

Công ty

Pháp lý

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Chúng tôi sử dụng cookie để cung cấp và cải thiện trang web của mình. Bằng cách sử dụng các trang web của chúng tôi, bạn đã đồng ý với cookie.

Chính sách Bảo mật