WebCatalog

Ixkio

Ixkio

Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.

Sử dụng ứng dụng web

Trang web: ixkio.com

Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Ixkio trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.

Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.

Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.

A full featured NFC Tag management platform for standard and authentication NFC tags. Provides redirect management, direct response and API options for flexible and powerful control. Plans and options for management of tens of tags to hundreds of thousands of tags. Includes QR code support for NFC tag and QR code combined applications. Developed and managed by Seritag, a leading global provider of NFC tags and products

Danh mục:

Productivity
Hệ thống quản lý thẻ

Trang web: ixkio.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Ixkio theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.

Lựa chọn thay thế

Google Tag Manager

Google Tag Manager

google.com

Impact

Impact

impact.com

UTM.io

UTM.io

web.utm.io

Piwik PRO

Piwik PRO

piwik.pro

Tealium

Tealium

tealium.com

Stape

Stape

stape.io

TAGLAB

TAGLAB

taglab.net

Monita

Monita

getmonita.io

Crownpeak

Crownpeak

crownpeak.com

Commanders Act X

Commanders Act X

commandersact.com

Apollo

Apollo

apolloplatform.com

AnyTrack

AnyTrack

anytrack.io

Khám phá

WebCatalog Desktop

Hỗ trợ

Công ty

Pháp lý

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.