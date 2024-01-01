Ixkio
Trang web: ixkio.com
A full featured NFC Tag management platform for standard and authentication NFC tags. Provides redirect management, direct response and API options for flexible and powerful control. Plans and options for management of tens of tags to hundreds of thousands of tags. Includes QR code support for NFC tag and QR code combined applications. Developed and managed by Seritag, a leading global provider of NFC tags and products
